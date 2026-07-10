India’s batting unit flops again vs England, suffers back-to-back T20I series for first time in seven years

Bristol:

India's hope of staging a comeback in the fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol evaporated as another insipid batting display paved the way for a crushing nine-wicket defeat, handing England a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

With their backs against the wall after successive defeats, the visitors needed a collective response. Instead, the batting unit faltered once again, with captain Shreyas Iyer standing as the lone bright spot. His unbeaten 80 off 49 deliveries rescued the visitors from a far more precarious position, but the lack of support from the rest of the line-up meant India could only muster a modest 158 runs in the first innings.

That total was never likely to seriously test England on a good batting surface. Opener Phil Salt and skipper Harry Brook dismantled India's below-par bowling attack with an exhibition of clean, aggressive strokeplay, ensuring the chase remained a one-sided affair from the outset. The pair dominated proceedings before England sealed victory with 37 balls to spare. It underlines the gulf between the two sides on the day and how far India have fallen in the shortest format of the game.

Fell short on our execution: Shreyas

In the post-match presentation, Shreyas highlighted that even though the target wasn’t a healthy one, they had plans set for the bowlers. The goal was to repeat the same length, but the Indian bowlers struggled in the department, as Brook and Salt took them to the cleaners, scoring unbeaten 79 and 59 runs in the second innings.

“Again, it was a disappointing one. 158 wasn't the perfect total on the board. Eventually, we saw how quickly they chased it down. When we came onto bowl I just asked the bowlers to repeat the lengths as much as possible. Top of middle and leg was difficult to score off. We fell short on our execution,” Shreyas said.

It now needs to be seen if India make any changes to their playing XI in the fifth T20I in Southampton. The move to bring in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hasn’t quite worked as the 15-year-old shown glimpses of promise but international cricket has been tough on him. Will we see Sanju Samson is something that the Indian team will certainly discuss.