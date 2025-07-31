He should prove it...: Tej Pratap's sharp dig at brother Tejashwi over 'Krishna-Arjun' analogy Bihar Elections 2025: Following his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav has announced his decision to contest from the Mahua assembly constituency as an independent candidate.

Patna:

Expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday took a dig at his brother Tejashwi Yadav and said that the former Bihar deputy chief minister should "play a flute" and prove that he is Lord Krishna. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Patna.

"Do not believe an impostor who starts crying like a kid... I have the blood of Lalu Yadav in my veins. If you vote for me, you will give victory to Lalu Yadav... If you vote for me, electricity will be provided for free... If Tejashwi Yadav says he is Krishna and I am Arjun, he should play the flute and prove it," Tej Pratap was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier this week, Tejashwi was asked about Tej Pratap's decision to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar from Mahua. In his reply, the RJD leader had likened Tej Pratap to Lord Krishna, while comparing himself with Arjun.

Tej Pratap to contest from Mahua as independent

Following his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap has announced his decision to contest from the Mahua assembly constituency as an independent candidate, while expressing confidence that 'chacha' (referring to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar) will not become the CM again. He has also started his poll campaign from Mahua.

"Yes, this time, I will contest the elections from the Mahua assembly seat as an Independent candidate. My opponents must have started to feel an itch. I have people's support. A large number of people are now connected with my 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav', a social media platform to reach out to people," Tej Pratap was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Tej Pratap is currently an MLA from the Hasanpur assembly constituency in Bihar's Samastipur district. During the 2015 assembly elections, he won from the Mahua assembly seat, defeating Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s Ravindra Ray. However, this seat is currently represented by RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan, who had defeated Janata Dal-United's Ashma Parveen in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections.

The assembly elections in Bihar are slated to be held later this year.

