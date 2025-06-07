Tej Pratap shares message on truth and victory amid fallout with RJD, invokes Mahabharata imagery This message comes in the backdrop of his recent expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), by his father and party president Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Patna:

In a reflective post shared with his followers on X, former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav wrote, “A person who follows the path of truth will always be victorious… The path of truth is difficult but victory always goes to the person who walks on it.” Citing examples from Mahabharata, Yadav invoked King Harish Chandra and the Pandavas to underline his point, as he was seen sitting with his supporters.

This message comes in the backdrop of his recent expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), by his father and party president Lalu Prasad Yadav. Notably, Tej Pratap was shown the door a day after he confessed to being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka only to delete the Facebook post later with a claim that his page was "hacked".

Family ties and ‘Jaichand’ references

In recent posts, Tej Pratap has continued to use Mahabharata imagery to portray his strained political relationship with his younger brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, without directly naming him.

“Those dreaming of a rift between me and Arjun will never succeed in conspiracy,” he wrote, adding, “They can win over the military of Krishna, but can't capture Krishna himself. I will soon expose every such conspiracy.”

Without mentioning Tejashwi Yadav by name, he said, "My brother, I would ask you to have faith that I am with you in all circumstances. My blessings were with you and will be so always. Please take care of Mummy and Papa, Jaichand is outside as well as within.”

Yadav, who is the elder son of Lalu Prasad and former Bihar Chief Minister, Rabari Devi, had earlier come out with a post addressed to 'My dear Mummy and Papa'.

"My world revolves around both of you. You and your command are bigger than God for me. With you around, I feel I have everything. I need only your love and trust and nothing else. Papa, without you this party (RJD) would not have come into existence. Jaichand, like greedy people, have plotted against me. My only wishes Mummy and Papa may you both always be happy and healthy," he said.

He also posted a message addressed to his brother: “My brother, I would ask you to have faith that I am with you in all circumstances. My blessings were with you and will be so always. Please take care of Mummy and Papa. Jaichand is outside as well as within.”

The term “Jaichand”, often used in Indian politics to refer to perceived traitors, was a recurring metaphor in his posts, as he blamed “greedy people” for plotting against him. Tej Pratap Yadav had made his political debut in the assembly polls of 2015, and is a second-term MLA with two brief stints in the state cabinet.