Bihar records highest-ever voter turnout of 66.91% as two-phase polling concludes, says EC The second phase witnessed an impressive 68.76 per cent turnout, while the first phase saw 65.09 per cent voter participation. Notably, women voters outshone men, with 71.6 per cent of women casting their votes compared to 62.8 per cent of male voters.

Patna:

Bihar recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in the Assembly election, which concluded after the second phase of polling on Thursday. This marks the state’s best participation rate since 1951.

The second phase witnessed an impressive 68.76 per cent turnout, while the first phase saw 65.09 per cent voter participation. Notably, women voters outshone men, with 71.6 per cent of women casting their votes compared to 62.8 per cent of male voters.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar praised the record turnout, noting that women voters came out in large numbers. He reaffirmed that the Election Commission will continue to support voters in exercising their democratic rights.

"Today, voters have also made history in independent India today. They cast the highest percentage of votes in all elections held since 1951, at approximately 66.9%. Women have expressed their complete faith in the Election Commission, resulting in the highest voter turnout ever, at 71%. These transparent and peaceful elections in Bihar have shown the whole of India a lesson. The Election Commission has always stood with its voters, stands with them, and will continue to do so," he said.

CEC Kumar also lauded the record public participation in the voter list revision exercise conducted by the Election Commission. He noted that not a single appeal was filed throughout the entire polling process, calling the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections ‘historic’.

“The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections were historic. First, over 7.5 crore voters participated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. Participation of grassroots election workers and approximately 1.76 lakh booth-level agents from all political parties. Due to the tireless and transparent efforts of election workers, not a single appeal was received by any of Bihar's 38 District Magistrates regarding the SIR," he added.

Bihar Phase 2 polling

Voting concluded across 122 constituencies, encompassing a total of 3.70 crore voters. A total of 1,302 candidates were in the fray, awaiting the verdict of the electorate.

Katihar recorded the highest voter turnout at 78.83 per cent, while Nawada registered the lowest at 57.85 per cent.

This phase included districts along the Nepal border, such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj.

Bihar Assembly Election: Result

The counting of votes for all 243 assembly seats is scheduled for 14 November, beginning at 8 am. The Election Commission will release results for each constituency as counting concludes throughout the day.

ALSO READ