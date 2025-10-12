Live Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA likely to announce seat-sharing pact today Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: The ruling NDA, which includes the BJP, the JD-U, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM (Secular) and the RLM, is expected to announce the seat-sharing pact on Sunday.

Patna:

Following days of discussions and deliberations, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - which includes the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha - will likely announce the seat-sharing formula for the key Bihar assembly elections on Sunday. The development comes after senior leaders of alliance, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, held marathon meetings in New Delhi in a bid to finalise the seat-sharing pact and select the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

According to sources, the JD-U will lead the alliance and may contest on 101 or 102 seats. On the other hand, the BJP may get one seat less than the JD-U. Similarly, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (Secular) will get 26 and seven seats, respectively. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's RLM may get six seats.

While the ruling NDA has nearly finalised the seat-sharing, the Mahagathbandhan - which includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) - has not been able to arrive on a consensus over it yet. With the beginning of nominations for the first phase, the alliance partners of the grand alliance have now scrambled to finalise the seat-sharing pact and select their candidates.