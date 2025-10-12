Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA likely to announce seat-sharing pact today

  Live Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA likely to announce seat-sharing pact today

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: The ruling NDA, which includes the BJP, the JD-U, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM (Secular) and the RLM, is expected to announce the seat-sharing pact on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and Union Ministers Lalan Singh and Chirag Paswan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and Union Ministers Lalan Singh and Chirag Paswan. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

Following days of discussions and deliberations, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - which includes the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha - will likely announce the seat-sharing formula for the key Bihar assembly elections on Sunday. The development comes after senior leaders of alliance, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, held marathon meetings in New Delhi in a bid to finalise the seat-sharing pact and select the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. 

According to sources, the JD-U will lead the alliance and may contest on 101 or 102 seats. On the other hand, the BJP may get one seat less than the JD-U. Similarly, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (Secular) will get 26 and seven seats, respectively. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's RLM may get six seats. 

While the ruling NDA has nearly finalised the seat-sharing, the Mahagathbandhan - which includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) - has not been able to arrive on a consensus over it yet. With the beginning of nominations for the first phase, the alliance partners of the grand alliance have now scrambled to finalise the seat-sharing pact and select their candidates. 

 

Live updates :Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:42 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Bihar polls: Important announcements about NDA seat-sharing, tickets will be made today

    Details about the NDA seat-sharing and tickets for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls will be announced on Sunday, state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference, the senior BJP leader dismissed speculations about rumblings of discontent among NDA constituents in the state. Click here to read more.

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA's seat-sharing to be announced at 11 am

    On Saturday, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said that the seat-sharing pact will be announced at 11 am on Sunday. "Everything has been decided in the NDA. The NDA is moving forward with firm unity. All is well," he said.

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA seat-sharing finalised for Bihar, JDU gets 101: Sources

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. An agreement has been reached on 240 out of Bihar's 243 seats, while negotiations continue between Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) over the remaining three constituencies. Click here to read more.

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Upendra Kushwaha may get 6 seat

    On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's RLM may get six seats, said sources.

     

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Jitan Manjhi's HAM to get 7 seats

    Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (Secular) will get seven seats, said sources.

     

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Chirag Paswan's LJP to get 26 seats

    Union Minister Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas), which was demanding 40-50 seats, will likely get 26 seats this time, said sources.

     

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP to get one seat less than JD-U

    Meanwhile, the BJP will get one seat less than the JD-U

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    JD-U may get 101 seats

    According to sources, incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD-U may get 101 or 101 seats in the Bihar elections.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Oct 12, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Ruling NDA to announce the seat-sharing pact today

    The ruling NDA will likely announce the seat-sharing pact for the Bihar assembly elections on Sunday.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Bihar Assembly Bihar Assembly Election Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 BJP NDA Mahagathbandhan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\