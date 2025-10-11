Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav to contest from Mahua as JJD set to announce candidates on Oct 13 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: When questioned about possible alliances, Tej Pratap Yadav indicated that discussions are underway, remarking, “Everyone is coming to meet me.”

Patna:

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) founder and former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav declared on Saturday (October 11) that his party will unveil its list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 13. The announcement is set to be a major political event for the newly formed party. “Parso jordaar ailaan hoga” (Day after tomorrow big announcements will be made), Yadav promised while speaking to the media.

Returning to Mahua constituency

Yadav confirmed that he will contest from Mahua, the same assembly seat he won in the 2015 elections under the RJD banner. Mahua is currently represented by RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan. His return to the constituency sets up a high-profile battle, given his family’s deep influence in Bihar politics.

Political positioning and alliances

When asked about potential alliances, Tej Pratap Yadav hinted at ongoing talks, stating, “Everyone is coming to meet me.” The comment suggests that despite JJD not being part of the major alliances, Yadav is keeping his doors open for political negotiations.

From RJD to JJD- A controversial exit

Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, faced expulsion from the RJD after a controversy over a Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a long-term relationship. The post revived public discussion of his high-profile marital dispute with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former CM Daroga Rai. Yadav later said his account had been hacked, but the incident compounded tensions within the party.

After his expulsion, Yadav established the Janshakti Janata Dal, positioning it as a fresh political force in Bihar. His divorce petition with Aishwarya is still pending in the family court.

Bihar’s electoral battlefield in 2025

The Bihar Assembly elections will unfold in two phases: on November 6 and November 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14. The main contest is between the NDA, led by BJP and JD(U) under Nitish Kumar, and the INDIA bloc led by Tejashwi Yadav of RJD. The INDIA bloc aims to unseat Nitish Kumar. JJD joins the fray alongside another newcomer, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, which has announced intentions to contest all 243 seats in the state.