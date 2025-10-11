Bihar assembly elections 2025: Check list of candidates who switched parties ahead of polls With the Bihar Assembly elections around the corner, party-hopping has become the new normal in state politics. Senior leaders from both ruling and opposition camps are switching sides.

Patna:

As Bihar gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections, the political battlefield is witnessing a flurry of defections. In the latest, Former two-time JDU MP from Purnia, Santosh Kushwaha, joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday. A strong contender in the region, Kushwaha is expected to be fielded from one of the assembly constituencies in Purnia. After losing the 2024 Lok Sabha election to independent candidate Pappu Yadav, Kushwaha blamed both local BJP and JDU leaders, calling the state party president "nothing more than a security guard."

Former JD(U) MLA Rahul Sharma switches to RJD

Adding to the list, Rahul Sharma, former JDU MLA from Jehanabad’s Ghosi seat, has also joined the RJD. Known to be at odds with CM Nitish Kumar since 2015, his move suggests growing dissatisfaction among Nitish loyalists. Sharma may contest from his previous stronghold under the RJD banner.

Parbatta MLA Dr Sanjeev Kumar quits JD(U) for RJD

Last week, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh, sitting JDU MLA from Parbatta (Khagaria district), also switched to RJD. Singh openly lashed out at the Nitish-led government, branding it "one of the most corrupt in Bihar’s history." JDU insiders, however, say the real reason for his exit was the likelihood of Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary’s brother getting the ticket from his seat.

BJP claims ‘one dozen MLAs’ ready to defect from Mahagathbandhan

As the RJD camp welcomes fresh entrants, the BJP isn’t staying quiet. BJP state president Dr. Dilip Jaiswal claimed on Friday that “at least 12 MLAs from the Mahagathbandhan” are in touch with the BJP and ready to jump ship. He stopped short of naming them, but the statement signals an intensifying game of political chess between the two alliances. While defections continue, seat-sharing negotiations are in full swing across both NDA and Mahagathbandhan camps. BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel confirmed that seat-sharing talks in the NDA are almost complete, with a formal announcement expected Saturday from Delhi.

RJD-led alliance, however, is facing a "minor hiccup", sources say, due to seat demands by VIP (Mukesh Sahni) and CPI-ML. Within NDA, Chirag Paswan, initially demanding 40 seats for his party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), is now reportedly settling for around 25, after closed-door meetings with Union Minister Nityanand Rai and BJP’s Bihar in-charge.

Election schedule

Voting Dates: November 6 and 11, 2025

Counting: November 14, 2025