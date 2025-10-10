Which Bihar election recorded the highest voter turnout and what was the result then? Details The 2000 Bihar Legislative Assembly election was conducted in three phases between October and November 2020 to elect representatives to the Seventeenth Assembly. The first phase, covering 71 constituencies, took place on October 28, followed by the second phase for 94 constituencies on November 3.

Bihar is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections, with major political parties actively holding meetings to finalise their seat-sharing arrangements. The voting will take place in two phases — on November 6 and November 11 — while the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress remain the key contenders in the state.

To boost voter turnout, the Election Commission has introduced several initiatives aimed at ensuring maximum participation of all eligible voters.

2000 Bihar Assembly Election witnessed highest voter turnout

The 2000 Bihar Legislative Assembly election was conducted in three phases between October and November 2020 to elect representatives to the Seventeenth Assembly. The first phase, covering 71 constituencies, took place on October 28, followed by the second phase for 94 constituencies on November 3. The remaining 78 constituencies went to polls in the third phase on November 7.

This election recorded a voter turnout of 62.57 per cent. It is the highest participation so far in the history of Assembly polls in Bihar.

2000 election outcome

In the elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as the single largest party, winning 124 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the second position with 67 seats, while the Samata Party (SAP) came third, winning 34 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed 23 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) won 21.

Despite RJD’s lead, the SAP, in alliance with the BJP, managed to form a short-lived government. Nitish Kumar assumed office as Chief Minister, but his government lasted only eight days, as he resigned before proving his majority in the assembly.

Following strategic political maneuvering by Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi was once again sworn in as Chief Minister, restoring RJD’s leadership in the state.

