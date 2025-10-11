Bihar elections: NDA holds marathon meet on seat-sharing, ticket distribution: A look at likely candidates

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is holding a marathon meeting in New Delhi on Saturday to finalise the seat-sharing and the list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 with the clock already ticking. Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal on Friday said the seat sharing later in the day amid heightened buzz about the alliance gettign into a tussle with Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV) over the number of seats for contest.
The NDA meeting is being held at BJP national president JP Nadda's residence, and an official announcement on the seat-sharing pact is expected soon. So far, neither of the two main alliances has revealed the names of their candidates.
Sources within the NDA said that the final round of talks on ticket distribution has taken place, and parties have instructed their likely candidates to begin preparations in their respective constituencies. These are the individuals who are almost certain to receive tickets under the agreed seat-sharing formula.
Here's a list of candidates from the NDA who are likely to get tickets
BJP’s likely candidates
-
Bettiah: Renu Devi
-
Jhanjharpur: Nitish Mishra
-
Jale: Jivesh Mishra
-
Riga: Motilal Prasad
-
Purnia: Vijay Kumar Khemka
-
Lauriya: Vinay Bihari
-
Bagaha: Ram Singh
-
Nautan: Narayan Prasad
-
Chhatapur: Neeraj Kumar Bablu
-
Bisfi: Haribhushan Thakur Bachol
-
Patepur: Lakhendra Kumar
-
Rosera: Virendra Kumar
-
Wazirganj:Virendra Singh
-
Kahalgaon: Pawan Yadav
-
Pirpainti: Lalan Kumar
-
Taraiya: Janak Singh
-
Jamui: Shreyasi Singh
-
Barauli: Rampravesh Rai
-
Baruraj: Arun Kumar Singh
-
Saharsa: Alok Ranjan Jha
-
Kodha: Kavita Devi
-
Raxaul: Pramod Kumar Singh
-
Motihari: Pramod Kumar
-
Bathnaha: Anil Kumar
-
Khajauli: Arun Shankar Prasad
-
Rajnagar: Rampreet Paswan
-
Narpatganj: Jayprakash Yadav
-
Banmankhi: Krishna Kumar Rishi
JD(U)’s likely candidates
-
Sarai Ranjan: Vijay Choudhary
-
Nalanda: Shravan Kumar
-
Kesariya: Shalini Mishra
-
Phulparas: Sheela Mandal
-
Harlakhi: Sudhanshu Shekhar
-
Valmiki Nagar: Dhirendra Pratap Singh
-
Mokama: Anant Singh
-
Supaul: Bijendra Yadav
-
Jagdishpur: Bhagwan Kushwaha
-
Belaganj: Manorama Devi
-
Bihariganj: Niranjan Mehta
-
Sultanganj: Lalit Narayan Mandal
-
Amarpur: Jayant Raj
-
Warisnagar: Ashok Kumar
-
Dhamdaha: Lesi Singh
-
Sheohar: Chetan Anand
-
Runnisaidpur: Pankaj Mishra
-
Barari: Vijay Singh Nishad
-
Alamnagar: Narendra Narayan Yadav
-
Sonbarsa: Ratnesh Sada
-
Kuchaikote: Amrendra Pandey
-
Bhore: Sunil Kumar
-
Manjhi: Randhir Singh
-
Bahadurpur: Madan Sahni
The NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), appears set to finalise its candidates in the coming hours. With campaigning expected to begin in full swing soon, the release of the candidate list is likely to set the tone for a highly competitive election season in Bihar.