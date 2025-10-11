Bihar elections: NDA holds marathon meet on seat-sharing, ticket distribution: A look at likely candidates The NDA meeting is being held at BJP national president JP Nadda's residence, and an official announcement on the seat-sharing pact is expected soon. So far, neither of the two main alliances has revealed the names of their candidates.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is holding a marathon meeting in New Delhi on Saturday to finalise the seat-sharing and the list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 with the clock already ticking. Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal on Friday said the seat sharing later in the day amid heightened buzz about the alliance gettign into a tussle with Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV) over the number of seats for contest.

The NDA meeting is being held at BJP national president JP Nadda's residence, and an official announcement on the seat-sharing pact is expected soon. So far, neither of the two main alliances has revealed the names of their candidates.

Sources within the NDA said that the final round of talks on ticket distribution has taken place, and parties have instructed their likely candidates to begin preparations in their respective constituencies. These are the individuals who are almost certain to receive tickets under the agreed seat-sharing formula.

Here's a list of candidates from the NDA who are likely to get tickets

BJP’s likely candidates

Bettiah: Renu Devi

Jhanjharpur: Nitish Mishra

Jale: Jivesh Mishra

Riga: Motilal Prasad

Purnia: Vijay Kumar Khemka

Lauriya: Vinay Bihari

Bagaha: Ram Singh

Nautan: Narayan Prasad

Chhatapur: Neeraj Kumar Bablu

Bisfi: Haribhushan Thakur Bachol

Patepur: Lakhendra Kumar

Rosera: Virendra Kumar

Wazirganj:Virendra Singh

Kahalgaon: Pawan Yadav

Pirpainti: Lalan Kumar

Taraiya: Janak Singh

Jamui: Shreyasi Singh

Barauli: Rampravesh Rai

Baruraj: Arun Kumar Singh

Saharsa: Alok Ranjan Jha

Kodha: Kavita Devi

Raxaul: Pramod Kumar Singh

Motihari: Pramod Kumar

Bathnaha: Anil Kumar

Khajauli: Arun Shankar Prasad

Rajnagar: Rampreet Paswan

Narpatganj: Jayprakash Yadav

Banmankhi: Krishna Kumar Rishi

JD(U)’s likely candidates

Sarai Ranjan: Vijay Choudhary

Nalanda: Shravan Kumar

Kesariya: Shalini Mishra

Phulparas: Sheela Mandal

Harlakhi: Sudhanshu Shekhar

Valmiki Nagar: Dhirendra Pratap Singh

Mokama: Anant Singh

Supaul: Bijendra Yadav

Jagdishpur: Bhagwan Kushwaha

Belaganj: Manorama Devi

Bihariganj: Niranjan Mehta

Sultanganj: Lalit Narayan Mandal

Amarpur: Jayant Raj

Warisnagar: Ashok Kumar

Dhamdaha: Lesi Singh

Sheohar: Chetan Anand

Runnisaidpur: Pankaj Mishra

Barari: Vijay Singh Nishad

Alamnagar: Narendra Narayan Yadav

Sonbarsa: Ratnesh Sada

Kuchaikote: Amrendra Pandey

Bhore: Sunil Kumar

Manjhi: Randhir Singh

Bahadurpur: Madan Sahni

The NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), appears set to finalise its candidates in the coming hours. With campaigning expected to begin in full swing soon, the release of the candidate list is likely to set the tone for a highly competitive election season in Bihar.