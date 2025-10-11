Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: A look at Mahagathbandhan's probable candidates

Even though the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections, the opposition Mahagathbandhan has not been able to finalise the seat-sharing pact, with Congress, the Vikassheel Insaan Party and Left parties demanding more seats for them. However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which leads the grand alliance in Bihar, is reluctant in giving more seats to the smaller partners, particularly the Congress because of its performance in previous elections in 2020.
According to reports, Congress wants to contest on 70 seats, but has been offered 52-55 seats. On the other hand, Mukesh Sahani's VIP has also demanded 40-50 seats and the post of deputy chief minister if the alliance wins the elections. Similarly, the Left parties have cited their performance in 2020 Bihar polls, demanding more seats for them this time. This has made it difficult for the opposition camp to finalise its seat-sharing pact.
Though the Mahagathbandhan has not finalised the seat-sharing yet, a list of its probable candidates has emerged and the alliance has asked its leaders to start their preparations in their respective constituencies. Here's a look at Mahagathbandhan's probable candidates:
RJD:
- Raghopur: Tejashwi Yadav
- Shahpur: Rahul Tiwari
- Brahampur: Shambhu Nath Yadav
- Nokha: Anita Devi
- Rafiganj: Mohammad Nehaluddin
- Sandesh: Kiran Devi
- Bodh Gaya: Kumar Sarvjeet
- Nabinagar: Vijay Kumar Singh
- Atri: Ajay Yadav
- Dhoraiya: Bhudev Chaudhary
- Belhar: Chanakya Yadav
- Dhamdaha: Santosh Kushwaha
- Ghoshi: Rahul Sharma
- Bochahan: Amar Paswan
- Morwa: Ranvijay Sahu
- Samastipur: Akhtarul Islam Shahin
- Mahua: Mukesh Roshan
- Gaighat: Niranjan Rai
- Baisi: Syed Rukunuddin Ahmed
- Simri Bakhtiyarpur: Yusuf Salauddin
- Singheshwar: Chandrahas Choupal
- Kochadhaman: Izhar Asfi
- Bahadurganj: Anjar Naeemi
- Thakurganj: Saud Alam
- Laukaha: Bharat Bhushan Mandal
- Islampur: Rakesh Kumar Roshan
- Fatuha: Ramanand Yadav
- Maner: Bhai Virendra
- Sugauli: Shashi Bhushan Singh
- Narkatiya: Shamim Ahmed
- Sahebpur Kamal: Satanand Sambuddh
- Ujiarpur: Alok Mehta
- Garkha: Surendra Ram
- Ekma: Shrikant Yadav
- Hathua: Rajesh Kushwaha
- Baikunthpur: Prem Shankar Yadav
- Kanti: Israel Mansoori
- Minapur: Munna Yadav
- Darbhanga: Lalit Yadav
- Madhubani: Sameer Mahaseth
- Belsand: Sanjay Gupta
- Kalyanpur: Manoj Yadav
- Bakhtiyarpur: Aniruddha Yadav
- Alauli: Ramvriksha Sada
- Gobindpur: Mohammad Kamran
- Gurua: Vinay Kumar
- Obra: Rishi Singh
- Goh: Bhim Singh
- Sheikhpura: Vijay Samrat
- Dehri: Fateh Bahadur Singh
Congress:
- Bhagalpur: Ajit Sharma
- Muzaffarpur: Vijendra Chaudhary
- Maharajganj: Vijay Shankar Dubey
- Buxar: Munna Tiwari
- Kutumba: Rajesh Kumar
- Khagaria: Chhatrapati Yadav
- Kadwa: Shakeel Ahmed Khan
Communist Party of India (Marxist):
- Bibhutipur: Ajay Kumar
- Manjhi: Satyendra Yadav