Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: A look at Mahagathbandhan's probable candidates Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Though the Mahagathbandhan has not finalised the seat-sharing yet, a list of its probable candidates has emerged and the alliance has asked its leaders to start their preparations in their respective constituencies.

Patna:

Even though the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections, the opposition Mahagathbandhan has not been able to finalise the seat-sharing pact, with Congress, the Vikassheel Insaan Party and Left parties demanding more seats for them. However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which leads the grand alliance in Bihar, is reluctant in giving more seats to the smaller partners, particularly the Congress because of its performance in previous elections in 2020.

According to reports, Congress wants to contest on 70 seats, but has been offered 52-55 seats. On the other hand, Mukesh Sahani's VIP has also demanded 40-50 seats and the post of deputy chief minister if the alliance wins the elections. Similarly, the Left parties have cited their performance in 2020 Bihar polls, demanding more seats for them this time. This has made it difficult for the opposition camp to finalise its seat-sharing pact.

Though the Mahagathbandhan has not finalised the seat-sharing yet, a list of its probable candidates has emerged and the alliance has asked its leaders to start their preparations in their respective constituencies. Here's a look at Mahagathbandhan's probable candidates:

RJD:

Raghopur: Tejashwi Yadav

Shahpur: Rahul Tiwari

Brahampur: Shambhu Nath Yadav

Nokha: Anita Devi

Rafiganj: Mohammad Nehaluddin

Sandesh: Kiran Devi

Bodh Gaya: Kumar Sarvjeet

Nabinagar: Vijay Kumar Singh

Atri: Ajay Yadav

Dhoraiya: Bhudev Chaudhary

Belhar: Chanakya Yadav

Dhamdaha: Santosh Kushwaha

Ghoshi: Rahul Sharma

Bochahan: Amar Paswan

Morwa: Ranvijay Sahu

Samastipur: Akhtarul Islam Shahin

Mahua: Mukesh Roshan

Gaighat: Niranjan Rai

Baisi: Syed Rukunuddin Ahmed

Simri Bakhtiyarpur: Yusuf Salauddin

Singheshwar: Chandrahas Choupal

Kochadhaman: Izhar Asfi

Bahadurganj: Anjar Naeemi

Thakurganj: Saud Alam

Laukaha: Bharat Bhushan Mandal

Islampur: Rakesh Kumar Roshan

Fatuha: Ramanand Yadav

Maner: Bhai Virendra

Sugauli: Shashi Bhushan Singh

Narkatiya: Shamim Ahmed

Sahebpur Kamal: Satanand Sambuddh

Ujiarpur: Alok Mehta

Garkha: Surendra Ram

Ekma: Shrikant Yadav

Hathua: Rajesh Kushwaha

Baikunthpur: Prem Shankar Yadav

Kanti: Israel Mansoori

Minapur: Munna Yadav

Darbhanga: Lalit Yadav

Madhubani: Sameer Mahaseth

Belsand: Sanjay Gupta

Kalyanpur: Manoj Yadav

Bakhtiyarpur: Aniruddha Yadav

Alauli: Ramvriksha Sada

Gobindpur: Mohammad Kamran

Gurua: Vinay Kumar

Obra: Rishi Singh

Goh: Bhim Singh

Sheikhpura: Vijay Samrat

Dehri: Fateh Bahadur Singh

Congress:

Bhagalpur: Ajit Sharma

Muzaffarpur: Vijendra Chaudhary

Maharajganj: Vijay Shankar Dubey

Buxar: Munna Tiwari

Kutumba: Rajesh Kumar

Khagaria: Chhatrapati Yadav

Kadwa: Shakeel Ahmed Khan

Communist Party of India (Marxist):