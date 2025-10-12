Tej Pratap Yadav unfollows brother Tejashwi on X amid family feud Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, has unfollowed his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav on X.

New Delhi:

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has unfollowed his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), signaling deepening tensions within the family ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. This move follows his earlier decision to unfollow his sisters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav. Tej Pratap now follows only five accounts, including just three family members: his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, his mother Rabri Devi, and his sister Raj Lakshmi Yadav.

(Image Source : X)Tej Pratap Yadav unfollows brother Tejashwi on X

(Image Source : X)Tej Pratap Yadav unfollows brother Tejashwi on X

Tej Yadav to contest from Mahua

Tej Pratap Yadav declared on Saturday that his party will unveil its list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 13. The announcement is set to be a major political event for the newly formed party. “Parso jordaar ailaan hoga” (Day after tomorrow big announcements will be made), Yadav promised while speaking to the media. Yadav confirmed that he will contest from Mahua, the same assembly seat he won in the 2015 elections under the RJD banner. Mahua is currently represented by RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan. His return to the constituency sets up a high-profile battle, given his family’s deep influence in Bihar politics.

When asked about potential alliances, Tej Pratap Yadav hinted at ongoing talks, stating, “Everyone is coming to meet me.” The comment suggests that despite JJD not being part of the major alliances, Yadav is keeping his doors open for political negotiations.

From RJD to JJD- A controversial exit

Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, faced expulsion from the RJD after a controversy over a Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a long-term relationship. The post revived public discussion of his high-profile marital dispute with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former CM Daroga Rai. Yadav later said his account had been hacked, but the incident compounded tensions within the party.

After his expulsion, Yadav established the Janshakti Janata Dal, positioning it as a fresh political force in Bihar. His divorce petition with Aishwarya is still pending in the family court.

Bihar elections 2025

The Bihar Assembly elections will unfold in two phases: on November 6 and November 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14. The main contest is between the NDA, led by BJP and JD(U) under Nitish Kumar, and the INDIA bloc led by Tejashwi Yadav of RJD. The INDIA bloc aims to unseat Nitish Kumar. JJD joins the fray alongside another newcomer, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, which has announced intentions to contest all 243 seats in the state.