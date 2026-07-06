Toyota Hilux 9th-gen India launch on July 28: New design, dual screens, ADAS expected

New Delhi:

Toyota’s all set to bring the ninth-gen Hilux to India on July 28, 2026. A lot is riding on this update. You’ve got a fresh design, modern tech, and a cabin overhaul—but it’s still the tough, go-anywhere pickup everyone recognises. Dealers have already confirmed its arrival, and word is the new model will cost a bit more than the current one.

Refreshed exterior with a more modern look

Let’s start with the looks. Toyota is throwing out the old grille for a body-coloured honeycomb setup. The front’s getting sleeker LED headlights, a chunkier bumper, an integrated skid plate, and new alloy wheels. The back will not be left out as the taillights and bumper both get a refresh, and the classic badge swaps for bold ‘TOYOTA’ lettering on the tailgate. All in all, they’re aiming for a more premium, rugged vibe.

(Image Source : TOYOTA HILUX 9TH-GEN INDIA)Toyota Hilux 9th-gen India

Cabin to get dual 12.3-inch displays and ADAS

Step inside, and you will see the biggest changes as the 9th-generation Hilux is expected to receive one of its biggest upgrades yet. The cabin will feature a completely redesigned dashboard with dual 12.3-inch displays, which is one for the infotainment system and another serving as the digital instrument cluster.

Toyota is also expected to introduce a new steering wheel, an updated centre console, and improved cabin materials. Despite the digital upgrades, the company is likely to retain physical buttons for commonly used functions.

Feature highlights are expected to include:

360-degree camera

Multiple drive assistance features

Powered and ventilated front seats

Wireless connectivity and premium infotainment

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

You get a 360-degree camera, a full ADAS suite, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless connectivity, and other drive assistance features. It’s a serious tech leap compared to the older Hilux.

Engine is likely to remain unchanged

As for what’s under the hood, nothing has changed there; the trusty 2.8-litre four-cylinder Turbo Diesel sticks around, with its 204hp and 500Nm of torque. Both a 6-speed manual and automatic will be offered, and four-wheel drive remains on the top trims. There’s talk that Toyota might add the 48V mild-hybrid (Neo Drive) system from the Fortuner, which should make city driving smoother and cut down on fuel use.

Hilux EV is still unlikely for India

And if you are wondering about the electric Hilux EV, then it is already out worldwide with a 59.2kWh battery and all-wheel drive, but don’t hold your breath for an India launch. For now, Toyota’s focus here is squarely on diesel.

Expected price

The current Hilux will reportedly cost anywhere from Rs 28.52 lakh to Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom), and with all these improvements, the new one is bound to cost a bit more. Toyota will reveal the official pricing on launch day, July 28.