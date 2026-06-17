Tata Motors to bring back physical buttons in future cars after customer feedback

New Delhi:

Tata Motors plans to bring back physical buttons and switches in its upcoming cars. As dashboards have gotten more digital, plenty of drivers have started pushing back. They told Tata that relying too much on touchscreens can be frustrating, and honestly, it’s not always the safest option when you are on the move.

Martin Uhlarik, Tata’s Chief Design Officer, explained the company isn’t ditching screens entirely. Instead, they want a smarter mix of physical controls and digital interfaces.

Customer feedback drives the change

Over the last several years, Tata rolled out large touchscreens and haptic controls in vehicles like the Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, Safari, and the new Sierra. These cars moved climate controls to the touchscreen and loaded steering wheels with touch-sensitive buttons. Still, many drivers say they just want the ability to twist a knob or press a button for simple stuff.

Uhlarik gets it. He says touchscreens look sleek, but there’s a reason people miss that satisfying click or turn.

Don’t expect Tata to scrap all digital interfaces anytime soon. They’re betting on a hybrid layout: large infotainment screens, sharp digital instrument clusters, and, crucially, well-placed physical buttons for the functions drivers use the most. Tata’s promising better tactile controls and layouts that make sense without the driver having to think too hard.

Why keep old-school buttons?

Simple—it’s about making life easier behind the wheel. You can adjust the AC, music volume, or drive mode without hunting through menus, your eyes still on the road. Physical switches offer real feedback—your fingers know immediately if you hit the right one. Uhlarik mentions that solid, responsive buttons just feel more satisfying. It’s a kind of interaction touchscreens never really capture.

Hybrid approach instead of going fully back to buttons

Tata’s not planning to clutter dashboards with a sea of plastic buttons, though. The focus now is on fewer, better-designed switches that look and feel premium—Uhlarik calls them “jewellery-like” touches that add character and elevate the cabin. Down the line, you can expect Tata’s newer cars to land somewhere between luxury and simplicity: the right physical controls for key functions and advanced displays for everything else.

According to Uhlarik, future Tata vehicles will feature:

Large infotainment screens

Digital instrument clusters

Physical buttons for key functions

Improved tactile controls

Better user-friendly layouts

Global automakers are following the same trend

They are not alone. Plenty of big global automakers are responding to the same complaints. Brands like Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz are starting to bring back real buttons and switches for everyday tasks. The reasons are obvious—better safety, easier operation, less distraction, and happier customers.

A more practical cabin experience ahead

So, as tech keeps taking over car interiors, Tata Motors is making sure usability does not get left behind. So, the goal is to have modern features, balanced with the familiarity and speed of simple, physical controls. This move is bound to make life easier for drivers who like smart tech but still appreciate just reaching out and turning a dial without a second thought.