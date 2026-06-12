Skoda Peaq Electric SUV may come to India, with 600km range and fast charging

New Delhi:

Skoda Auto India is seriously looking at bringing its new flagship electric SUV, the Peaq, to the Indian market. This push could help the Czech car brand carve out a stronger foothold in India’s fast-growing premium EV market and get the ball rolling on its larger electrification plans.

The Peaq is on track for a global reveal on June 23, 2026. Once it arrives, it will be the biggest SUV in Skoda’s lineup worldwide.

Aiming for a premium EV Niche in India

Skoda Auto India’s Brand Director Ashish Gupta confirmed that the company’s team is actively weighing the Peaq for the Indian market. Their goal isn’t just to import any electric model—they want a well-equipped, top-end SUV that matches Skoda’s global image, not a bare-bones EV with a premium price tag. The plan is simple: use the Peaq as a flagship product to boost Skoda’s brand image and set the stage for more electric models in the future.

A fresh design comes into focus

Earlier this month, Skoda dropped design sketches for the Peaq. You can see the brand’s Modern Solid design philosophy all over it—think clean lines, bold shapes, and unmistakably Skoda details. The SUV promises a sharp, modern look outside, a plush premium experience inside, and plenty of advanced tech aimed at global customers.

Why Peaq instead of smaller Electric SUVs?

Globally, Skoda already sells electric models like the Epiq, Elroq, and Enyaq. But bringing those vehicles to India isn’t easy. Imported pricing, sizing, and positioning all work against the smaller EVs—especially since they’d have to battle with popular competitors like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and Tata Sierra EV. So Skoda’s focusing on the bigger, more premium Peaq. It’s their best option to kick off India’s EV journey, and only after that ramp up with models meant for bigger volumes.

Powertrains and tech that impress

For the global market, the Peaq comes in three versions: 60x, 90x, and 90x. Skoda is using advanced lithium-ion battery packs, rated at 63kWh and 91kWh. The top-of-the-line 90x gets a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive layout, packing up to 299hp. Depending on which variant you pick, you can expect a driving range of over 600 km on a full charge. Peaq also does not skimp on convenience—it supports DC fast charging, juicing from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in about 28 minutes.

Local manufacturing still on the horizon

Skoda knows that winning long-term in India’s EV segment means making cars here. But building up local parts suppliers and manufacturing takes time. The company admits a fully localised electric vehicle programme is still a few years out. Till then, premium imports like the Peaq are Skoda’s way of building up their EV credentials and getting ready for the next big steps in India’s electric future.