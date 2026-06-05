Citroen eC3 Facelift teased ahead of India Launch: LED headlamps, 360-degree camera expected

New Delhi:

Citroen is gearing up to launch the facelifted eC3 electric hatchback in India, and honestly, it’s got people curious. After revamping the petrol C3 last year, Citroen’s now focused on giving the electric model similar upgrades. The new version should carry the “X” suffix, just like the updated C3 lineup.

Now, the mechanical stuff is probably staying the same. You’ll still get the same battery and motor, but Citroen plans to jazz things up on the outside and inside to make the car feel more modern and premium.

Exterior to get modern styling touches

The eC3 facelift borrows its look from the refreshed C3 hatchback.

Key exterior updates may include:

New projector LED headlamps

LED fog lamps

Redesigned front and rear bumpers

Updated alloy wheel designs

Fresh colour options, including dual-tone shades

It's going to show off new projector LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, and revamped front and rear bumpers. Expect fresh alloy wheels and some funky new dual-tone colour options. Citroen’s not messing with the basic shape or size, so it’ll keep that compact, city-friendly vibe.

Cabin could receive major feature upgrades

Inside, things are changing in a big way. The cabin's getting a major upgrade—

Expected additions include:

7-inch fully digital instrument cluster

360-degree camera system

Auto-dimming IRVM

6 airbags on higher variants

Improved fit and finish

Better-quality interior materials

Citroen promises better fit and finish and improved interior materials. The quirky dashboard, standout AC vents, and comfy fabric seats stick around, along with the big 10.2-inch touchscreen (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included).

Performance-wise, nothing’s new under the hood. The eC3 facelift keeps the current setup: a 29.2kWh lithium-ion battery, single front-mounted electric motor kicking out 57hp and 143Nm of torque, a top speed of 107kmph, and a claimed range of 246km. Charging is still handled by the same 3.3kW AC charger.

Price and rivals: Expectations

The current eC3 starts at Rs 11.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.26 lakh (ex-showroom). With all these upgrades, expect the facelift to creep up a bit in price. Once it launches, the eC3 will still go head-to-head with the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

Overall, the facelifted Citroen eC3 packs in more features, better safety, and a fresher look—all aimed at grabbing a bigger slice of India’s buzzing electric vehicle market.