BMW M3 Electric revealed with four motors, 800V tech and 100kWh+ battery

BMW has just unleashed the new wrapped M3 Electric car, but customers can spot plenty of production details that are poking through. This isn't just a teaser for fans; it is a clear signal of what BMW’s next-gen electric sports sedan is shaping up to be.

The new M3 Electric joins BMW’s Neue Klasse family and rolls out of the brand’s Munich plant. It will be the second Neue Klasse model built there, right after the fully electric i3.

Design: Classic 3 Series look

Talking about design, the new M3 Electric comes with a fresh look on the classic 3 Series when we talk about the looks. But it comes with a pure M Series look, with BMW’s signature kidney grilles on the front and sharp LED lights, which are noticeable. The front bumper looks meaner, with bigger air vents and those blocky, vertical LED lights. There’s a noticeable bulge on the hood, making it clear this car’s not just about clean energy but performance, too.

Outside, BMW opted for regular side mirrors instead of the futuristic ones from the concept car, sticking closer to what drivers are used to. The black alloy wheels look aggressive, though their centre caps have a new design compared to the concept. Around the back, the M3 Electric sports a rear lip spoiler and more of those cube-style brake lights, plus some extra aerodynamic tweaks.

Interior: Red concept photos

BMW has not revealed the final production interior, but it is expected that it has borrowed plenty from the M Neue Klasse concept. This means a broad digital dash stretched along the base of the windscreen, a floating infotainment screen, and a sporty steering wheel decked out with M branding and red accents.

The concept is a red switch-style drive selector will likely stick around, and you will probably see bucket seats, unique M graphics, and loads of race-inspired details.

Performance

Talking about performance, the upcoming M3 Electric will come packed with four motors, one for each wheel—which is an ultimate control setup. BMW is coming up with the M eDrive system, which is further paired with its Heart of Joy controller and all-new dynamic performance software, that promises next-level torque delivery, braking and handling.

It is further said that when you step on the accelerator, you might feel it.

Battery: 800-volt system for faster charging

The car is backed by an 800-volt system for faster charging, which is appreciated by every EV driver. BMW is expected to use a 6th-generation, 100 kWh+ cylindrical cell similar to what powers the M Neue Klasse concept, so range and performance will not be an issue. The exact features for power, range, and charging speeds are not yet revealed by the company, but BMW is said to be aiming and bidding high for this.

Price and manufacturing

BMW M3 Electric means a big investment, and it is further said that the Munich plant is getting a €650 million upgrade for the new production lines, digitised systems and updated manufacturing processes to get ready for an all-electric future.

By 2027, Munich is said to be only working on the EVs, with the M3 Electric leading the transition into BMW’s Neue Klasse era.

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