Skoda Slavia Facelift price expected to start at Rs 10.25 lakh: Features, rivals and more

New Delhi:

Skoda, a leading automobile brand, is reportedly getting ready to launch the new Slavia facelift in the Indian market, and they are dropping the official prices on October 6 (2026). The upcoming car is expected to come with big updates, following more features, improved comfort and automatic gearboxes.

The company is expected to hike the price tag by 1.2 per cent across the lineup, and the Slavia facelift will cost a bit more than the current version.

Price and availability in India

Here’s how the pricing is shaping up: the entry-level Classic manual might start around Rs 10.25 lakh to Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car will come with low-level variants which will be named as Classic Plus, Signature and Sportline. These cars will be available between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 16.5 lakh.

Talking about the top variants, the Prestige and Monte Carlo are likely packed with the punchy 1.5-litre TSI engine with a 7-speed DSG auto. They will land between Rs 18.5 lakh and Rs 19 lakh.

But they are just estimates, and Skoda will drop the official prices and variants on the launch day only.

Competition

The Slavia facelift car varinat will be facing some strict competition from Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Honda City, which stand in the same midsize sedan segment and have the same competitive price tag.

If Skoda sticks to the expected starting price, the Slavia could undercut its rivals for the entry variants.

Currently, the Virtus will be available at a starting price of Rs 11.56 lakh, the Honda City petrol at Rs 11.82 lakh, and the Hyundai Verna will be available at Rs 11 lakh. The facelift will be sold at an opening price of Rs 10.25 lakh. So, the pricier top-end Slavia will be around Rs 19 lakh.

Talking about the overall upgrades, the new facelift from Skoda is set to come with an 8-speed torque-converter automatic for the 1.0-litre TSI, while the 1.5-litre TSI sticks will stick with the slick 7-speed DSG. The handset will see a number of new additions like a new 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera and even rear-seat massage.

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