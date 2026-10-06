Mahindra BE 07, Thar Electric SUV spotted testing ahead of 2027 launch: Check details

New Delhi:

Mahindra, a leading homegrown automaker, is reportedly preparing to expand its electric SUV portfolio by introducing two new models in the Indian market. The company is planning to launch the BE 07 and a Vision T-based electric SUV by 2027-28. Both the upcoming models have already been spotted testing on the Indian roads, hinting that the car is under development and will be launched soon (though the timeline is unspecified).

The BE 07 will be the fourth Born Electric SUV from Mahindra, while the Vision T-based model is said to preview the upcoming Thar EV.

Mahindra BE 07: Main highlights of the upcoming electric SUV

The upcoming Mahindra BE 07 is said to be positioned as a mid-size electric SUV, mainly focusing on the space inside, along with the use of technology for everyday use. Unlike the coupe- like BE 06, the new BE 07 will feature a more conventional upright SUV design which aims at family buyers.

The SUV will further be based on the company’s INGLO skateboard architecture. It will come with a 2,775 mm wheelbase, which will help to create a spacious cabin along with a generous passenger room.

Expected features in the new BE 07 will include:

Panoramic sunroof

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Frameless doors

Flush-fitting door handles

Dual-zone climate control

Talking about the cabin inside, the car will come with a triple-screen setup that comprises of:

12.3-inch central infotainment display

12.3-inch digital driver's display

12.3-inch screen for the front passenger

Battery capacity: Could come with a 79kWh battery

The BE 07 is expected to offer multiple battery options, which potentially include 59 kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh packs.

A rear-mounted electric motor is likely to be standard, while higher variants could get a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup.

The larger battery version of the BE 07 SUV might offer around 500km range on a single charge.

Mahindra Vision T: Upcoming electric Thar

The second most anticipated model is based on the Mahindra Vision T concept, which is said to be the electric Thar which has entered the testing phase on Indian roads.

The Vision T-based SUV will use Mahindra's new NU_IQ platform. The first production model is based on the architecture, which is expected to be the Vision S-based lifestyle compact SUV.

Mahindra has not yet revealed anything related to the name or any technical details of the upcoming Thar EV. But as per the leaks and speculations, it is expected to retain the rugged character associated with the Thar.

It might feature a boxy silhouette, along with squared-off wheel arches and chunky all-terrain tyres for driving in extreme roads. It will also come with exposed door hinges along with prominent bonnet latches.

Talking about the interior, the electric SUV is expected to come with a modern cabin featuring a floating curved driver's display and a large infotainment touchscreen with physical buttons that could be retained for commonly used functions.

It is further expected to come with four-wheel drive and high ground clearance as well, making it fit for off-roading and other adventures.

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