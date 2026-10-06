New Jeep Renegade expected to debut at 2026 Paris Motor show with ICE, Hybrid and EV options

New Delhi:

Jeep is reportedly working to surprise its fans at the 2026 Paris Motor Show by unveiling the latest and most anticipated Renegade variant. The American SUV maker has kept all the details about the upcoming car under the hood, and it has further used a covered box to tease the new car from the company.

It was earlier reported that the company has sent invitations to the media worldwide that feature a large box, covered with fabric, along with the company's logo and the words ‘Destination: Paris’. The invitation smoothly hints that Jeep will be revealing something huge, maybe reidentifying the SUV. However, the mystery model is expected to be the next-gen Jeep Renegade.

New Jeep SUV to replace the Renegade

Jeep has already confirmed that they are planning to bring in the new compact SUV models in the European market by 2030. It has showcased the silhouette of an unidentified SUV earlier, during Stellantis' Investor Day, giving a hint of the upcoming models and what they could look like.

The silhouette featured a boxier design with a squared front end, and with the style, it appeared that the design was influenced by the latest Jeep Compass. This has further led to speculation about the company's upcoming model, which could eventually replace the existing Renegade SUV in the European market.

However, Jeep has not officially confirmed that the upcoming SUV will carry the Renegade name.

Positioned between Avenger and Compass

The new Jeep SUV is expected to be somewhere between the Jeep Avenger and Compass in the European lineup from the company.

Jeep and Stellantis previously discussed two new B-segment SUVs, referred to as the ‘B SUV Compact’ and ‘B SUV Large’.

The upcoming model is expected to measure around 4.2 to 4.3 metres in length, placing the upcoming car under the compact SUV category.

Design-wise, the car is expected to have a more squared-off, rugged look, similar to the Avenger. The front of the SUV could get the signature look of Jeep with a seven-slot grille, along with slim lighting elements which are positioned towards the top.

The design is expected to be borrowed by some styling cues from that of the new Compass – while offering a more rugged interpretation that is suited to the smaller SUV segment.

New Jeep SUV could get petrol, hybrid and EV powertrains

The upcoming compact Jeep SUV is expected to use Stellantis' STLA Small/One architecture, which is said to be designed to support multiple powertrain technologies.

This could allow Jeep to offer the new model with different powertrains depending on the market. An internal combustion engine is expected to be available, while a fully electric version could also join the lineup.

A strong hybrid powertrain is also expected to be part of the range, giving Jeep flexibility to cater to markets where EV adoption is still developing.

So far, all the features are still under the hood and the new Jeep SUV or compact SUV, which includes advanced and compact design along with powertrain options, will be confirmed by around the 2026 Paris Motor Show.

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