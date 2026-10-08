Jaguar Type 01 Electric GT to launch in 2027 in India: 720km range, 118kWh battery and more

Jaguar is getting ready to turn a new page with its upcoming all-electric flagship, the Type 01, a grand tourer set to shake things up when it hits Indian roads in 2027. This car stands on the shoulders of the dramatic Type 00 concept, signalling a bold shift in how Jaguar thinks about both design and electric power.

Jaguar Type 01: India launch in 2027

The Type 01 uses Jaguar’s bespoke Electric Architecture (JEA) and packs 3 electric motors, putting it right at the top of the luxury electric GT segment. With a jaw-dropping 1,016 bhp and 1,365 Nm of torque, Jaguar says that it will support travel for up to 720 km on a single charge.

In terms of timing, Jaguar plans to open global order books sometime in early 2027, with deliveries rolling out later that year. For India, pricing, bookings, and a final launch date will be announced as the launch draws closer.

Bold design inspired by the Type 00 concept

Design-wise, the Type 01 does not hold back. It keeps the striking lines and muscular presence of the Type 00 concept:

A long hood

Low roofline

Broad rear haunches

A stance that oozes four-door coupe attitude

At over 5.2 metres long and boasting a 3.2-metre wheelbase, it stands out even among big luxury EVs.

It rides on massive 23-inch wheels, with flush door handles and a minimalist, sculpted silhouette.

The front sports slim headlamps and a fresh interpretation of Jaguar’s signature grille. Around the back, integrated horizontal taillights stay hidden until lit—just another detail adding to its futuristic feel.

But there is no traditional rear windshield. Instead, drivers see what is behind them through a digital display fed by a rear-mounted camera—a quirky touch that somehow fits.

3 motors produce 1,016bhp

Talking about the hardware, it comes with three motors:

One up front

Two at the rear

Both combine effortlessly for those big numbers:

0 to 100 km/h takes just 3.2 seconds.

100 to 180 km/h comes up in only four more.

The chassis pairs double-wishbone front suspension with an integral-link rear, supported by air suspension, active dampers, and torque vectoring.

Four-wheel steering keeps parking and U-turns easy, with a tight turning circle of about 11.5 meters.

118kWh battery offers up to 720km range

The 118 kWh battery has been built with a split-module design for a lower floor and more foot room in the back, which is powering the show.

With 850V architecture and 350 kW DC fast charging, you can refill from 10 to 80 per cent in about 22 minutes.

If you need a fast pit stop, Jaguar claims you will add roughly 321 km of range in just 13 minutes on a compatible charger.

Four-seat cabin with 24-inch OLED display

Stepping inside, and you will get 4-individual seats, separated by a central spine. This is the kind of layout that highlights the grand touring credentials.

Each seat has both heating and ventilation.

Up front, there is a sweeping 24-inch OLED display for all your essentials

While a vertical 7-inch touchscreen takes care of climate and media.

A panoramic glass roof

An immersive soundbar

The digital ClearSight rearview system push the cabin experience even further

The boot gives you about 450 litres of space, and the rear seats fold down for more cargo if you need it.

Final details for the India launch

The exact price, booking start dates and arrival are still under the hood. We expect Jaguar to share more details as the launch approaches in 2027. But overall, one thing is clear: the company has been aiming to make a statement in the electric GT world.

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