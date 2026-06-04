Audi Q7 to launch in July 2026: Luxury SUV may get triple screens, ADAS and plug-in hybrid options

New Delhi:

Audi just dropped the first teaser for its all-new third-generation Q7, and honestly, it’s about time. The second-gen Q7 stuck around for close to ten years. Now, Audi’s flagship luxury SUV is getting a real overhaul—bigger, sleeker, smarter, and ready for the global stage later this month.

Sharper exterior design inspired by new Audi models

Look, the Q7 might not stay at the top forever since Audi’s Q9 is on the horizon, but the new Q7 is packed with major upgrades. Design? Sharper—especially with that S-Line badge, integrated camera mirrors, and fresh, modern styling visible in the teaser. If you’ve seen the latest Q3, a lot of the same design language carries over. Up front, there are split LED headlamps, a beefier grille, and a honeycomb-patterned lower air intake that screams sporty. It’s getting larger, too, so expect more cabin space and even more road presence. Out back, think full-width LED light bar, a roof spoiler, and striking new alloy wheels.

Premium cabin with triple-screen layout

Inside, Audi’s throwing in a triple-screen dashboard, very high-tech, very future-forward.

The cabin is also expected to offer:

Panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting

Wireless charging

Head-up display

360-degree camera

Powered, ventilated and massaging seats

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

The seating layout is flexible: six seats with captain chairs for ultimate comfort, or seven if you need the extra spot.

Hybrid Technology and Quattro AWD Expected

Under the hood, the new Q7 uses VW Group’s Premium Platform Combustion, letting Audi offer a range of electrified options. That means buyers abroad will see 48V mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, plus plug-in hybrid variants. Audi’s Quattro AWD is still in the mix, so you aren’t sacrificing performance.

International markets are expected to receive:

48V mild-hybrid petrol engines

48V mild-hybrid diesel engines

Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants

India launch expectations

As for India, Audi has not finalised the launch date yet, but the Q7 is expected soon after its global launch. Luxury SUVs are popular in India, and the updated Q7 with all its tech and hybrid options looks set to catch eyes.

Put simply, Audi’s third-gen Q7 is a major step up. Bigger, smarter, far more refined, and greener. It’s not just a facelift—it’s Audi staking a serious claim in the luxury SUV market.