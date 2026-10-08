Honda 0 Alpha EV and New Sub-4m SUV to launch in india with petrol and electric powertrains: Details

Honda is working on two new SUVs which will be launched in India by next year, one of which will be an electric SUV and the other will be powered by petrol. Both the cars will target a different kind of target customers and markets.

Honda 0 Alpha to be the company's first mass-market EV

The new Honda 0 Alpha will be the electric SUV which might launch next year (timeline unspecified). The car will launch in India and will further go ahead to the Japan market too. The company seems to be calling the upcoming car ‘Thin, Light and Wise”.

The 0 Alpha will come in a brand-new skateboard-style electric platform, which basically means the whole thing was built from the ground up for battery power, not as a retrofitted petrol car.

Aerodynamic design with high ground clearance

Design-wise, the upcoming SUV can support futuristic built with a swoopy, aerodynamic look, but with enough ground clearance to handle rough Indian roads.

Honda is adding some flash, like an illuminated badge, a unique U-shaped rear light setup, and big, aero-friendly 19-inch alloy wheels.

Spacious cabin and advanced technology

Inside the SUV, the car will come with a modern cabin supporting wide digital displays and tech everywhere. The car package will include features like:

Level 2+ ADAS

Plenty of connected-car perks

A panoramic roof

So, if you like gadgets, then this one seem to be a good fit, as per the mentioned features.

450-500km real-world range expected

As for the range, Honda is aiming to launch the car with a range of 450 and 500 kilometres on a single charge and will further support fast charging. The company claims that it can power up from 15 per cent to 80 per cent within around 15 minutes (provided you are charging with the proper setup).

Local production in Rajasthan

Production will happening at the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, which will help to keep the costing checked and make the 0 Alpha more competitive.

New sub-4-metre SUV could arrive by 2028

Now, the second SUV, Honda seem to be working on a sub-4-metre compact SUV which will be madcde especially for India.

Development is apparently happening in partnership with Tata Technologies, and the idea is to tackle the crowded market dominated by bestsellers like the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. This one should be on the roads by 2028.

Petrol, CNG and Hybrid Powertrains expected

The upcoming compact SUV will cover all the bases like a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from Horse as the main offering, with CNG and hybrid options likely to follow.

With the electric Honda 0 Alpha eyeing the growing EV crowd and this new compact SUV taking on the mass market. The company seem to be prepared for a much bigger share of India’s SUV scene.

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