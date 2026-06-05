Bajaj Avenger 220 Street launched in India at Rs 1.29 lakh: Gets Alloy Wheels, new styling and cruiser comfort

New Delhi:

Bajaj Auto has unleashed the latest Avenger 220 Street after quietly adding it to their website and pricing it at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). That’s about Rs 1,200 more than the Avenger 220 Cruise. Worth pointing out, this launch brings back the ‘Street’ name in the Avenger series. Bajaj used to sell the Avenger Street with a smaller 160cc engine, but that model disappeared from showrooms for a while. Now, the Street style returns, this time riding on the bigger 220cc platform.

What makes the Avenger 220 Street different?

The most useful update is those new alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Out go the old wire-spoke wheels and tube types you get on the Cruise model. Tyre sizes don’t change—a 90-section up front and a 130-section at the back—so handling and grip stay familiar. The headlamp’s new, too, with a sleeker design and a horizontal LED DRL at the bottom. It definitely looks sportier and much more modern now.

New styling and urban-focused design

The Avenger 220 Street adopts a more aggressive urban cruiser look. Unlike the Cruise variant, it features:

Flatter and lower-positioned handlebar

Smaller wind deflector instead of a tall windscreen

Blacked-out engine and exhaust finish

Fork gaiters for a rugged appearance

Sportier overall styling

Despite the changes, Bajaj has retained the highly accessible 737mm seat height, making the motorcycle suitable for riders of various heights.

Engine and performance remain unchanged

Nothing changed internally, as the bike comes with 220cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine carries over from the Cruise.

The engine produces:

19 hp of power

17.5 Nm of peak torque

Paired with a 5-speed gearbox

The motorcycle weighs 160kg (kerb weight), making it around 3kg lighter than the Avenger 220 Cruise.

Colour options and availability

Bajaj is offering the Avenger 220 Street in two colour options:

Ebony Black

Cocktail Wine Red

All in all, the Avenger 220 Street blends typical cruiser comfort with the practicality of tubeless tyres, sharper looks and an engine that’s proven itself. It’s aimed at riders after an affordable cruiser with a city-smart edge.