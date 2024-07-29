Jadavpur University forms panel to investigate student 'harassment' incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University has launched an investigation into an incident where a first-year post-graduate computer science student suffered a panic attack after being questioned by fellow students about a missing laptop. The university's executive committee, which includes the vice-chancellor and the registrar, convened on Monday and decided to form a four-member inquiry committee.

The committee, composed of two university representatives along with one medical and one legal expert from outside the institution, aims to uncover the events that led to the student’s panic attack on the night of July 25. The student, who was subsequently hospitalised, has since been discharged.

Medical Superintendent Mitali Deb, who found the student traumatised in the men's hostel on the night of the incident, reported that she was initially blocked by some hostel boarders from taking the student to the hospital. Deb asserted that the situation was a misunderstanding rather than an instance of ragging. The laptop in question was eventually found in the hostel.

"It was not a case of ragging. The student suffered a panic attack after being confronted by some hostel mates. The laptop was recovered from the hostel. However, I was unhappy with the way some of them initially prevented me from taking him to the hospital," Deb explained.

The committee will also review Deb's statement regarding the obstruction she faced from hostel boarders and will provide recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future. The university's administration has emphasized that they do not believe the incident involved ragging, which has been a serious issue at the institution in the past.

This latest incident has prompted the university to reassess its security protocols. The administration has decided to enhance security measures for the Medical Superintendent and other staff to ensure their safety and the well-being of the student body.

