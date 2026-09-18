Nandigram bypoll twist: Setback for Mamata Banerjee's TMC as Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdraws name

In yet another setback for Mamata Banerjee, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, her faction's candidate for byelection in Nandigram, has withdrawn her name. The development comes just movements after Dey met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat in Nabanna.

Dey, a new face, was declared as Mamata-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the October 6 byelection in Nandigram on Sunday; however, her move to pull out of the bypoll race has left the former chief minister's faction in trouble and the party wouldn't be able to name a new candidate as the last date for nominations was September 16.

Dey has not issued a statement yet on why she pulled out of the byelection race, but her move will give an advantage to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nandigram, which is considered a stronghold of Adhikari.

Despite Dey's move, the contest in Nandigram remains a multi-cornered battle, as the TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has named Mohammad Eteshamul Haque as its candidate, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) has nominated Shanti Gopal Giri. Similarly, the Congress has declared Milan Pradhan as its candidate, while Hasirani Rath is BJP's nominee.

The All India Secular Front (AISF) is also contesting the byelection, naming Mohammad Sabe Miraj Ali Khan as its nominee.

Why the byelection in Nandigram was called?

Adhikari had contested the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections from two seats: Nandigram and Bhabanipur. He won both seats and has decided to retain Bhabanipur, leading to the byelection in Nandigram. Last week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the byelection schedule, announcing the polling will take place on October 6 and the results would be declared on October 9.

Along with Nandigram, byelection would also be held in Rejinagar. Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir had also contested from two seats: Rejinagar and Nawda. He retained Nawda after which a bypoll was called for Rejinagar.

Rejinagar would also be a multi-cornered contest, with the AJUP and the BJP naming Golam Nabi Azad and Sakharav Sarkar as their candidates, respectively. Mamata's TMC has nominated Rabiul Alam Chowdhury and Ritabrata's faction named Saifuzzaman Saikh has the candidate. The Congress has named Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi as its candidate, while Mohammed Sayeed is the nominee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

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