Mamata's TMC to back Congress in Nandigram after Sanchita Pradhan Dey pulls out of race

West Bengal's former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) will back the Congress in the Nandigram byelection slated for October 6. The announcement for Mamata came just moments after Sanchita Pradhan Dey, her faction's nominee for bypoll, withdrew her candidature following her meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Mamata, a three-time chief minister, also declared her party would back the grand old party in byelection to Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.

Speaking to reporters after losing her party's name and symbol amid battle with Ritabrata Banerjee's faction over the real TMC, Mamata said she would neither bow her heads, nor surrender and continue to fight, and would surely bounce back. Further, she said Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, had called her on Thursday, stressing the need for a united opposition to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She also said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his solidarity with her after her party lost the name and symbol. Hitting out at Ritabrata, the former chief minister described his faction as A-team of BJP and called the Election Commission of India's move as "black day" in democratic history of India.

"They do not know that I cannot leave All India Trinamool Congress. It will always be with me until I leave this world," Mamata said, as cited by news agency ANI. "Absolutely dirty game but we are also ready to fight it out. I want the BJP to go from India. We want solidarity in INDIA Alliance."

"In Nandigram, we are going to give our support to Congress party. It is for the greater interest of the country. Rejinagar, I will decide later. In Assam, we are not contesting," she added.