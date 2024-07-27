Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges President Murmu to address 'anarchic condition' in West Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

In his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, the West Bengal Congress Pradesh Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday (July 27) came down heavily on the TMC government, stating that people are suffering under their autocratic leadership in the state. Expressing his deep concern over the "anarchic condition" in the state, which he attributed to the "ruthless approach" of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Chowdhury demanded the President's attention in restoring civility and law and order in public life in West Bengal.

"With utmost respect, and in my capacity as a person with active and deep involvement in public life for long years, I wish to seek your kind intervention in restoring civility and law and order in public life in the state of West Bengal. For me, at a personal level, it is not only disturbing but deeply anguishing to see the anarchic condition in the state of West Bengal owing to the ruthless approach of the ruling party on the workers, sympathizers, and supporters of the parties opposed to the ruling dispensation in the state," he said.





'West Bengal facing terrible law and order conditions'

Significantly, in his letter, the former Lok Sabha Congress MP cited several instances of violence and intimidation faced by opposition party workers during and after the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He highlighted how several people inclined towards opposition parties in the state lost jobs or means of livelihood due to the strong-arm tactics of the ruling dispensation.

"It would be needless for me to highlight before you the instances of mass violence and exploitation such as the 'Sandeshkhali incident' and the 'engineered' communal riots that took place in Murshidabad District before the Lok Sabha elections in order to polarize the voters," he added.

Chowdhury also demanded immediate attention to the continued post-poll violence and intimidation against opposition workers unleashed by the ruling party. Referring to a recent incident in Jalpaiguri where a Congress activist was tied to a tree and beaten to death by TMC workers, Chowdhury argued that such incidents indicate a lack of space for opposition in the state, undermining democratic principles.

'Ensure justice for West Bengal'

Moreover, Chowdhury requested the President to ensure justice for the people of West Bengal, describing the present situation as an "undeclared emergency" where exercising fundamental rights remains a fairy tale.

“Considering the facts of the situation prevalent in the State of West Bengal - which do not augur well for our democratic society - I, as a person who has always been actively involved in public life, sincerely plead with you, as the Head of the Nation, to ensure justice to the people of West Bengal,” he added.



