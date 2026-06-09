Another TMC leader arrested: Bidhannagar Councillor Sabyasachi Dutta held in extortion case

Kolkata:

Former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sabyasachi Dutta was arrested late Monday night in an alleged extortion case. Police said Dutta, who is currently a councillor from Ward No. 31 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, was arrested by Bidhannagar North Police Station officials from the Raigachi area near Rajarhat. He has been accused of being involved in a multi-crore extortion racket. Authorities are expected to question him further as the investigation continues.

Dutta is a well-known political figure in West Bengal. He had left the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP before returning to the ruling party in 2021 after the Assembly elections. He was also the TMC candidate from the Barasat Assembly constituency during the recent elections.

Arrest days after action against TMC leaders

Dutta's arrest comes amid a wider crackdown on several TMC leaders and local representatives across the state. Earlier, TMC leader Abhijit Pole, popularly known as Chhotu and considered a close associate of Dutta, was arrested on allegations of demanding money from local shopkeepers.

In another case, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Sushovan Mondal, also known as Michael, was arrested after several traders filed complaints accusing him of extortion. Over the past month, police have arrested multiple TMC leaders, including councillors, panchayat heads and local office-bearers.

Many of them face allegations ranging from extortion and intimidation to assault and illegal trafficking activities. Authorities have also reopened several cases linked to post-election violence in 2021, leading to fresh arrests in districts such as Hooghly.

Jahangir Khan arrested

Dutta's arrest came just a day after another major development involving TMC leader Jahangir Khan. According to police sources, Khan was arrested by the State Police Special Task Force (STF) near the Nepal border after remaining absconding for several days.

Officials said the STF tracked his movements using intelligence inputs before carrying out the operation. Police said seven FIRs had been registered against Khan at Falta Police Station in South 24 Parganas district.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier granted Khan temporary protection from police action. However, the court later withdrew that relief, saying it would not be appropriate to continue protection solely on claims of political vendetta or changing political circumstances. Khan had argued that the cases against him were politically motivated and were filed after the Assembly election results.

The back-to-back arrests of senior and local-level TMC leaders have put the spotlight on law and order issues in West Bengal.

Also Read: West Bengal: TMC leader Jahangir Khan arrested by STF near Nepal border after being on the run