Indranil Sen, former Bengal minister, arrested by Kolkata Police in money laundering case

Kolkata:

Former West Bengal minister and TMC leader Indranil Sen was arrested by Kolkata Police shortly after he came out of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Wednesday. The arrest comes amid an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption involving the sale of Durga Puja passes and preview show tickets in the name of UNESCO. The ED had initiated a probe into the alleged irregularities following a complaint lodged by a person at Kolkata's Bowbazar police station. Both the central agency and Kolkata Police are investigating the matter.

Why was Indranil Sen arrested?

The case centres on allegations of corruption in the sale of passes for Durga Puja and tickets for preview shows in the name of UNESCO. The ED launched its investigation into the alleged irregularities, while Kolkata Police also began a separate probe following the complaint registered at Bowbazar police station. Sen, a former minister in the West Bengal government, has been questioned by the ED in connection with the case. However, further details about the specific grounds for his arrest by Kolkata Police were not immediately available in the information provided.

ED questioned Indranil Sen for the third time

According to ED sources, Sen appeared at the agency's office on Wednesday for the third round of questioning in the case. He had previously appeared before the ED on September 30 and October 7, when he was questioned for extended periods. The agency had summoned him over allegations of corruption linked to the sale of Durga Puja tickets and passes.