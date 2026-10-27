Rape-murder accused killed in encounter with police in Bengal's North 24 Paraganas

Kolkata:

A man accused in the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district died after a police firing incident during crime scene reconstruction early Tuesday. The accused, identified as Prahlad Das, was allegedly shot during an exchange of fire after he snatched a police revolver and opened fire, according to preliminary police sources.

Das was taken to Chandpara Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A police personnel was also reportedly injured in the incident. Police have not issued an official statement on the alleged encounter so far. The incident comes days after the Class 11 student was found dead near the bathroom of a neighbour's house in Gaighata. Her family has alleged that she was raped and murdered. Das, a relative of the family, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the case.

Accused allegedly snatched police revolver during reconstruction

According to sources, Das was taken to the site early Tuesday for crime scene reconstruction. After the exercise, he allegedly snatched a police revolver and fired at the personnel accompanying him. Police reportedly returned fire in self-defence, during which Das sustained gunshot injuries. He was taken to Chandpara Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident reportedly took place around four kilometres from the Bangladesh border. A police personnel was also said to have been injured in the exchange of fire. There has been no official police response to the alleged encounter so far. The account of the weapon snatching and retaliatory firing is based on preliminary information from sources.

Class 11 student went missing after cultural programme

According to the girl's family, the teenager had attended a cultural programme organised as part of a Vijaya Sammilani event at Gaighata market on Saturday night. At around 11.30 pm, she received a phone call on her mobile and left the venue. Her aunt reportedly saw her on the way and advised her to return home. The girl, however, said she would come back shortly after spending some time with a friend.

She did not return, and her family searched for her through the night. On Sunday morning, her body was found near the bathroom on a neighbour's premises. The discovery triggered anger among local residents, with the family and villagers alleging that she had been raped and murdered.

Police investigate death, examine call records

Gaighata police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Superintendent of Police Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta said the post-mortem report would help establish the exact cause of death. Police had detained a relative of the victim for questioning and were examining call detail records as part of the investigation. Prahlad Das was subsequently arrested in connection with the case, according to the information provided.

The allegations of rape and murder remain subject to investigation. The post-mortem findings and further police updates are awaited.

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