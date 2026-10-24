Bomb scare at Kolkata airport after lipstick-written threat message found on Phuket flight

Kolkata:

A day after, there is yet another incident of bomb scare at the Kolkata airport, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. A message reading "Bomb inside aircraft" was found written on the mirror of a lavatory on a flight arriving from Phuket. According to airport sources, the cabin crew were alarmed when they went to clean the aircraft's lavatory after the flight from Phuket had landed in Kolkata. The words "Bomb inside aircraft" were found written on the lavatory mirror.

What happened?

The pilot and airport security officials were immediately informed. Shortly thereafter, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay. After the passengers were safely deplaned, the CISF, the bomb squad, and the airport police began a search. However, even after an extensive search, no suspicious items were found on board the aircraft. It is initially suspected that this act was carried out solely to create panic. The police are examining the flight's passenger list and CCTV footage to determine who wrote this note.

Similar incidents of 'bomb scare' reported twice this month

Earlier on Friday, a handwritten note on tissue paper warning of a bomb at a boarding gate was found in a toilet at the Kolkata airport, prompting an extensive search of the premises, officials said. "The search is underway, and no suspicious object has been found so far. Also, there is no disruption to flight operations," an official told PTI. "One of our cleaning staff members found a note on a tissue paper in a women's toilet, warning of a bomb at boarding gate number 30, and alerted the authorities," he said.

Following this, the area around the boarding gate was cleared as the bomb squad, along with CISF personnel, launched an extensive search across the airport, the official said. An officer of Bidhannagar City Police said, "Police are questioning the cleaning staffer who found the note and examining CCTV footage to identify who left it."

The incident comes about a fortnight after the airport received a bomb threat through an email on October 8, warning that explosives had been placed on the premises. Security agencies launched a search after alerting passengers and clearing parts of the airport, but no explosive materials were found.

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