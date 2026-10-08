Kolkata Metro to run special train services on five corridors during Durga Puja: Check date, timing

Kolkata:

The Kolkata Metro on Thursday said it will run special services on five corridors during Durga Puja, including overnight operations on the Blue and Green lines from Maha Saptami to Maha Navami, to cater to the expected rush of pandal-hoppers and commuters. The Kolkata Metro in a statement said the special train services will be operated on the Blue, Green, Yellow, Purple and Orange lines between October 15 and 21.

Check date and timing

The Kolkata Metro said on Maha Panchami and Maha Sasthi, October 15 and 16, the Blue Line will operate 284 services -- 142 in each direction -- between 6 am and 11 pm. During peak hours, trains will run at six-minute intervals, it added.

The Kolkata Metro added that the first trains will leave Shahid Khudiram (Birji) for Dakshineswar and Dakshineswar for Shahid Khudiram at 6 am and the last services from Dakshineswar for Shahid Khudiram and Shahid Khudiram for Dakshineswar will leave at 10:48 pm and 10:50 pm, respectively. Moreover, the additional services will leave Dakshineswar for Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram for Dum Dum at 11 pm.

The Kolkata Metro added that from October 17 to 20 -- Maha Saptami, Maha Astami and Maha Navami -- 248 services, 124 in each direction, will operate daily from 1 pm till 4 am the following morning. The peak-hour frequency will be six minutes.

Here's what Kolkata Metro said in additional trains

It added that the first services will leave at 1 pm from Shahid Khudiram, Gitanjali (Naktala) and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) towards Dakshineswar, while trains will also start from Dakshineswar, Dum Dum and Shyambazar towards Shahid Khudiram. The last service from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram will leave at 3:46 am, followed by the Shahid Khudiram-Dakshineswar service at 3:48 am. The Kolkata Metro stated that additional trains will leave Shahid Khudiram for Dum Dum and Dakshineswar for Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at 4 am.

On Dashami, October 21, the Blue Line will operate 140 services -- 70 in each direction -- between 1 pm and 10:30 pm, with an eight-minute peak-hour frequency. The first services will leave Shahid Khudiram and Dum Dum at 1 pm, while trains from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar will start at 1:05 pm. The last services will leave Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram at 10:20 pm, with additional services to Dum Dum and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at 10:30 pm.

The Kolkata Metro said that on October 15 and 16, the Green Line will operate 240 services -- 120 in each direction -- between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V from 6 am to 11 pm.

The peak-hour frequency will be six minutes. The first service will leave Howrah Maidan at 6 am, while the first train from Salt Lake Sector V will depart at 6:09 am. The last trains in both directions will leave at 11 pm.

The Kolkata Metro stated that from October 17 to 20, the Green Line will run 192 services daily -- 97 in one direction and 95 in the other -- from 1:30 pm to 3:59 am the next morning. These trains will operate at eight-minute intervals during peak hours. The first services will leave Howrah Maidan at 1:30 pm and Salt Lake Sector V at 1:34 pm. The last services will leave Howrah Maidan for Salt Lake Sector V at 3:52 am and Salt Lake Sector V for Howrah Maidan at 3:59 am.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Kolkata Metro launches awareness drive with audio message to discouraging people again: 'Life is beautiful...'