Rejinagar Bypoll Result 2026: Ritabrata's TMC gets 1%, Mamata's TMC 2%, Congress 3% as BJP surges

Kolkata:

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shankharavh Sarkar won the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll in West Bengal by a margin of 75,816 votes, securing more than 63 per cent of the votes in the Muslim-majority constituency. The result saw the rival Trinamool Congress factions and the Congress trail far behind, with each securing only a small share of the vote.

The victory came amid a fragmented opposition, with the Congress, the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and the breakaway Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTMC) failing to mount a competitive challenge.

1%, 2%, 3%...

The vote share secured by the two TMC factions and the Congress was considerably lower than the BJP's tally. Mamata Banerjee's TMC received 1.87 per cent of the vote, while the Democratic Trinamool Congress faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee secured less than 1 per cent (0.99%). The Congress polled 3 per cent.

Sarkar received 1,29,914 votes (63.14 per cent), while Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) candidate Golam Nabi Azad alias Robin finished second with 54,098 votes (26.29 per cent).

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which fielded Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, secured 3,847 votes, or 1.87 per cent. The faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, which contested under the Democratic Trinamool Congress banner, received 2,044 votes, accounting for 0.99 per cent.

The Congress candidate, Abdullahil Kafi, polled 6,168 votes (3 per cent), while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) nominee Md Sayeed received 3,797 votes (1.85 per cent). Counting was completed in 15 rounds.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rejinagar Bypoll Result 2026

BJP's vote share stands out

The result is notable given Rejinagar's location in Murshidabad district, where around 70 per cent of the electorate is Muslim. The constituency has traditionally seen competition among the TMC, Congress and regional political formations.

The BJP's victory comes against the backdrop of the previous Assembly election, when former TMC leader Humayun Kabir won Rejinagar by more than 58,000 votes against BJP candidate Bapan Ghosh. Kabir also won the Nowda seat.

The bypoll was necessitated after Kabir vacated Rejinagar. His party, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), fielded his son, Golam Nabi Azad alias Robin, against the BJP's Shankharavh Sarkar, a former Murshidabad district BJP president.

Kabir was expelled from the TMC following a controversy over his proposal to build a Babri Masjid-style mosque in Murshidabad. He subsequently founded the AJUP and became a factor in the political contest in the district.

Polling for the bypoll was held on October 6, with Rejinagar recording a turnout of 78.42 per cent. The Election Commission of India (ECI) said polling in Rejinagar and Nandigram remained largely peaceful, although minor incidents were reported at some places.

The poll body later received 37 complaints through its Correspondence Management System (CMS), while the National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP) received 60 complaints, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

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