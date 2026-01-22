Kolkata Metro Blue Line faces another morning disruption, services hit for 40 minutes The Kolkata Metro Blue Line suffered another disruption on Thursday morning, halting services for 40 minutes. Authorities cited unscheduled preventive maintenance while commuters faced delays across key stretches.

Kolkata:

Commuters on the Kolkata Metro's Blue Line faced another round of inconvenience on Thursday morning after services were disrupted during peak hours. According to an official statement, operations came to a halt at 7.35 am and were restored at 8.17 am adding to mounting concerns over frequent snags on the busy corridor.

During the 40-minute interruption, the Metro authorities operated limited services on two stretches. Trains ran between Maidan and Dakshineswar, while another set was functional between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at Tollygunj and Shahid Khudiram at Birji. The arrangement helped manage passenger flow but still caused delays for office-bound commuters, as per news agency PTI.

Authorities cite preventive maintenance work

The statement explained that the disruption occurred due to an "unscheduled but preventive maintenance work". However, it did not mention what triggered the maintenance activity during morning rush hour, leaving commuters frustrated and seeking clarity. The Blue Line, which holds the distinction of being the country’s first metro corridor, has witnessed repeated technical issues over the past few months. Regular snags and service interruptions have become a common concern for passengers who rely on the corridor for their daily commute.

Similar incident on January 20

It should be noted here that services on Kolkata Metro's Blue Line were disrupted during the evening rush hour on Tuesday as well. The disruption occurred after a man allegedly jumped on the tracks, attempting to die by suicide, an official said. The incident happened when a train was entering the Masterda Surya Sen station at Bansdroni around 6.35 pm.

Truncated services were operated between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar stations in both directions, following the incident, the official added. Normal services along the entire Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram line resumed at 7.09 pm, the official said.

