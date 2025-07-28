Metro services suspended at Kavi Subhash station on the Blue Line in Kolkata The suspension began at 12:45 pm on Monday and remained in effect till the time of reporting. To ensure passenger safety, train services are now operating only between Shahid Khudiram and Dakshineswar stations in both directions.

Metro services at Kavi Subhash station on the Blue Line in Kolkata have been temporarily suspended due to safety concerns. According to Metro Railway officials, heavy rainfall led to uneven settlement of the platform, resulting in visible cracks in some of the columns on the Up platform shades.

The suspension began at 12:45 pm on Monday and remained in effect till the time of reporting. To ensure passenger safety, train services are now operating only between Shahid Khudiram and Dakshineswar stations in both directions.

Metro railway issues notice on cracks at platform

The last metro station at the end of South Kolkata is Kabi Subhash. Metro services will remain normal from Shaheed Khudiram to Dakshineswar in North Kolkata until the renovations are completed. The distance from Kabi Subhash to Shaheed Khudiram Metro Station is 3.1 km.

Metro Railway Kolkata issued a statement confirming that the cracks were spotted on a platform at Kavi Subhash (New Garia) station, following which services to and from the station were immediately withdrawn.

Authorities assessing damage

"The measures have been taken to ensure absolute safety of passengers and empty rakes continue to run up to Kavi Subash station for reversal and maintenance. The damage is being assessed and necessary repair and rehabilitation works will be taken up in a planned manner for restoration of the damaged structures at the earliest," a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

Authorities have started assessing the damage and initiated renovation work. The Metro Rail Authority expressed hope that services from Kavi Subhash could resume as early as tomorrow, depending on the progress of repair and rehabilitation efforts.