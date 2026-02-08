Kolkata Metro launches awareness drive with audio message to discouraging people again: 'Life is beautiful...' The initiative was launched in association with an FM channel in the backdrop of several suicide bids along the Blue Line in the last three months.

Kolkata:

Kolkata Metro on Sunday launched a public awareness initiative aimed at discouraging suicide attempts, introducing special audio messages that will be played at several stations along the North-South (Blue Line) corridor. The initiative, rolled out in association with a private FM radio channel, comes in the wake of a worrying rise in suicide bids on the city's busiest metro line over the past three months.

According to available data, three suicide attempts were reported in November last year, followed by two in December, three in January and two in February. Of the 10 passengers who jumped onto the tracks during this period, the majority could not be rescued.

Audio message

"Suicide is not merely a personal decision but a dangerous social disease which causes tremendous stress and hardship on the family concerned. Please don't take any extreme and hasty steps. If you are faced with any serious mental crisis situation, immediately contact our counsellors who are just a phone call away 24x7. Their numbers are displayed in numerous posters and banners, digital display boards at numerous parts of the platform," the voice note streamed on 107 FM Rainbow said.

The audio message will be played through the public address systems at stations along the Blue Line, officials said.

Recorded in collaboration with Kolkata Metro, the message features a male voice in Bengali, accompanied by soft instrumental background music aimed at calming frayed nerves. In the recording, commuters are gently urged to pause and reflect before taking any extreme step.

The message further pointed out that life is beautiful, having great possibilities for every individual, and ending it won't serve any purpose, however distraught one is.

"Crises can be tackled and overcome. Ending life can never be the solution," it said.

"If anyone is overwhelmed by any desire to end his life, think twice and consider that your life is important not only for you but also for others," the voice message noted.

Kolkata Metro conducts anti-suicide camps

Authorities said Kolkata Metro also regularly organises anti-suicide awareness camps at various platforms and urged people struggling with suicidal thoughts to attend these sessions and interact with trained counsellors.

A Metro Railway spokesperson said the audio message will be played regularly at multiple stations along the Blue Line to sensitise commuters. The initiative is also aimed at enabling fellow passengers and metro staff to remain alert and intervene in time to prevent anyone from taking a drastic step.

