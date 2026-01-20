Elderly woman found dead at home in Kolkata's Behala; probe on According to officials, the family had a caregiver and a cook who visited the house daily. Both of them, along with another individual, have been taken in for questioning as part of routine investigation.

Kolkata:

An incident was reported from Kolkata’s Behala area on Monday morning after an elderly woman was reportedly found dead inside her apartment. The development led to concern among residents of the housing complex located on Becharam Chatterjee Street. The woman, identified as Anita Ghosh, was found inside her flat where she lived with her husband. Police reached the location soon after receiving information and began initial checks at the residence.

Husband unable to seek help

Police said the victim’s husband has been unwell for several years and is confined to bed due to health issues, including memory-related illness. Because of his condition, he was not in a position to alert others or seek assistance at the time.

According to officials, the family had a caregiver and a cook who visited the house daily. Both of them, along with another individual, have been taken in for questioning as part of routine investigation. Police said they are examining all possible details connected to the case.

Family members informed police that some cash was kept at home as the elderly man could not go to the bank himself. Investigators are checking whether this had any link to the incident.

Anita Ghosh was a trained singer who taught music to students and had earlier taken part in programmes on Doordarshan. Neighbours and relatives remembered her as a quiet and gentle person