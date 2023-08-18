Friday, August 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. Cricket Express : Prithvi Shaw in trouble, Know All Big News of in Cricket

Videos

Updated on: August 18, 2023 10:19 IST

Cricket Express : Prithvi Shaw in trouble, Know All Big News of in Cricket

Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the remainder of the One-Day Cup competition in England due to a knee injury.
Prithvi Shaw Prithvi Shaw Batting Prithvi Shaw Injured Prithvi Shaw Injury County Cricket Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Batting India Vs Ireland Ind Vs Ire

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News