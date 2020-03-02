Monday, March 02, 2020
     
Khelo India University Games 2020 concludes

Khelo India University Games Odisha concluded in Bhubaneswar on March 1. The University games concluded with a grand celebration. Panjab University took home the champions trophy and Savitribai Phule Pune University bagged second position.

