With loss in Maharashtra, the BJP, which once commanded over 71 per cent of India at the state level, has been reduced to 40 per cent.
Aaj ki Baat: How Sharad Pawar emerged as 'Maha Nayak', Uddhav as 'Nayak' in Maharashtra politics | Nov 26, 2019
Aaj ki Baat: Is Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting Congress party?
Aaj ki Baat: How NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena agreed on a coalition govt in Maharashtra | Nov 21, 2019
Aaj ki Baat: NCP, Congress busy in talks, All Shiv Sena MLAs summoned to Matoshree | Nov 20, 2019
India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan for T20I series
Exclusive | Important to keep patience after injury: Zaheer Khan to Jasprit Bumrah
Day-Night Test: India beat Bangladesh in pink ball Test to record 12th successive series win at home
IND vs BAN, Day-Night Test: Fielding biggest challenge with pink ball, says Virat Kohli
Happy with progress of T10 League in Abu Dhabi: Chairman Shaji Mulk
Aaj Ka Viral: Video of Pak army and police assaulting locals surfaces on social media
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Watch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | November 26, 2019
Maha Pawar-Play: Ajit Pawar reaches out to Sharad Pawar, meets uncle at his residence
Kiski Sarakar: Will Modi magic going to work in Lohardaga, Jharkhand?
Recommended Video
Sudhanshu Trivedi reminds Sena of follies of tying knot with Cong-NCP in Maharashtra
Kurukshetra | What will be the final formula for Sonia, Uddhav and Pawar for Maharashtra Govt formation
Kurukshetra: Can A government be formed in Maharashtra even after imposition of President's rule?
Kurukshetra: Will Shiv Sena form govt with Congress-NCP support?
Top News
Latest News