  5. VIDEO: Actor Rajinikanth to receive 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award

VIDEO: Actor Rajinikanth to receive 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award

51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be conferred upon actor Rajinikanth, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Rajinikanth Dadasaheb Phalke Award

