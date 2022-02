Updated on: February 03, 2022 15:09 IST

Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin share what makes the film special

Directed by Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' is a remake of the German cult classic experimental thriller 'Run Lola Run'. starring, Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead, the film shows an exhilarating journey of Savi as she tries to save the life of her boyfriend Satya when he loses cash belonging to a mobster in a gambling bid. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Looop Lapeta's team share what makes the film special.