Two-year-old killed in celebratory firing during wedding procession in Noida

A two-and-a-half year old boy was killed during celebratory firing at a wedding procession. The police on Monday said, a man opened fire during the procession and the bullet struck the child, causing his death. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday in Agahpur village when a wedding procession was underway at the residence of Balveer Singh.

Police said that Vikas Sharma and his family were watching the wedding procession from their balcony when a bullet struck his child. The boy was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Case registered against the accused

The police further informed that a case has been registered against the accused and he will be arrested upon the relevant efforts. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh said during the procession a man, Happy, claiming to be from the groom's village opened fire.

He said that a case has been registered against the accused and police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

4-year-old killed in Karnataka due to accidental firing

In Karnataka too, a four-year-old boy died due to accidental firing. As per the police, after a 15-year-old boy accidently fired a loaded gun while he was playing with the firearm at Nagamangala taluk of this district. The deceased is identified as Abhijeet, a child of migrant labourers from West Bengal, they said. The incident occurred around 5:45 pm on Sunday, in a poultry farm where the family has been employed, police said.

The 15-year-old boy came to the small house in the poultry farm and noticed the Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) firearm hanging on the wall. He took the weapon and started playing with it and accidently the boy discharged the weapon, hitting the four-year-old child in the abdomen and injuring his 30-year-old mother on her leg.

(PTI inputs)