Two, including 3-year-old girl, killed as pickup truck rams into divider on Agra-Lucknow Expressway | Video

Lucknow:

At least two people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed after a pickup truck lost control and rammed into the divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred near Gahar Purva village under the Bangarmau police station limits in Unnao district.

CCTV footage of the crash later surfaced, showing the vehicle overturning after hitting the divider.

Here's the video

14 people were travelling in pickup truck

Police said the pickup, used as a loader, was carrying 14 people, including women and children, who were returning from Faridabad to Auras to celebrate Holi. Around 9:30 am, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Gahar Purva, causing it to crash into the divider and overturn. Highway rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Bangarmau Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital declared the loader driver (identity yet to be confirmed) and Diksha (3), daughter of Monu, a resident of Arsena village under Auras police station, dead. Several others, including Monu, his wife Bitto, daughter Vaishnavi, Rohit, Bhupendra, Munshilal, and Sonu, sustained injuries and were referred for further treatment.

Bangarmau Kotwal Akhilesh Chand Pandey reached the hospital and inspected the accident site. Police said the deceased driver was a resident of the Auras area and earned his livelihood by driving his own vehicle in Faridabad, while most of the passengers were daily-wage workers and small vendors travelling together for the festival. An investigation into the incident is underway.

(Input: Navin Singh)

Also Read: Noida Thar rampage: Motorcycle dragged for kilometers after fuel theft chase near Badalpur | Video

Also Read: