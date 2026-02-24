27-year-old shot dead in broad daylight over old enmity in Greater Noida, attack caught on CCTV

Greater Noida:

A 27-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight over an old rivalry in Greater Noida's Luksar village on Tuesday, police said. Two suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The shooting occurred around 10 am within the jurisdiction of the Ecotech-1 police station. According to police, three men opened fire on the victim, identified as Nitin, a resident of Luksar village.

Attack caught on CCTV

Officials said the attack was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage purportedly shows two men firing at Nitin, and seconds later a third person joining them in assaulting him as he tried to save himself.

In the video, one of the attackers is also seen pointing a gun at a woman who stepped out of her house after hearing the gunshots.

Sudhir Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), said, "On Tuesday, Sachin and others fired upon Nitin, a resident of Luksar village, under the limits of Ecotech-1 police station. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of old enmity."

The injured man was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Probe underway

Senior police officials, along with a forensic team, inspected the crime scene. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, and multiple teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

"After examining the CCTV footage, police acted swiftly and took two persons into custody. Further legal proceedings are underway, and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused," the Additional DCP said. Police added that further investigation is ongoing.

