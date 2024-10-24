UP village in panic after snake bites leave 3 dead, authorities call snake charmers for rescue | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MAHUSSAINKXJ UP village in panic after snake bites leave 3 dead, authorities call snake charmers for rescue.

Three people have died in a series of snake bites in Sadarpur village of Garh Mukteshwar tehsil of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh. In three days, five villagers were bitten, three died of the poison and two were left in critical condition.

Snake bites spark fear among villagers

The incidents began on October 20 when a woman and her two children were bitten by a snake as they lay on the ground. All three died during treatment. The next day, another person was bitten and remains in hospital. As the snake bites continued, panic spread throughout the village.

"Yesterday, another snake was rescued. Today, another snake was spotted, hiding inside a wall. A team of snake charmers has been called from Meerut to catch the snake. Four teams from the forest department and the police are present at the site, and a four-member team of snake charmers is also here," Forest Department Ranger Karan Singh told NDTV.

Rescue efforts and snake charmers deployed

Authorities were alerted, and by October 22, the forest department had rescued a snake from near the victims’ house. The next day, however, another man was bitten, adding to the fear. In response, snake charmers from Meerut have been summoned to hunt down the remaining reptiles. Forest officials and police are actively involved in the search, bringing some relief to the distressed villagers.

