'Whoever has committed this sin...': Ram Temple Trust chief Nritya Gopal Das breaks silence on donation theft

Ayodhya:

As the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple continues to dominate headlines, Ram Temple Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has issued his first public statement on the controversy. Ahead of the Trust's crucial meeting on Monday, the senior seer said he was deeply pained by the alleged theft and demanded the strictest possible action against those responsible.

Expressing confidence in the authorities, he urged that everyone involved in the alleged crime be brought to justice, calling the matter one of faith for millions of devotees. "I am deeply hurt by the theft of donations at the temple of Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar. Whoever has committed this sin should be given the strictest possible punishment. I have complete faith in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they will ensure every person involved in this sinful act is punished. This is a matter of faith for crores of Hindus," Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said.

He also appealed against politicising the issue. "My request is that no one should indulge in politics over this issue for personal gain," he added.

Trust meeting to discuss key developments

The Ram Temple Trust is scheduled to hold an important meeting on Monday amid the growing controversy surrounding the alleged donation theft. According to sources, the meeting is expected to deliberate on the resignations of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Dr Anil Mishra. Their resignations were submitted after the alleged donation theft case came to light but have not yet been accepted.

The Trust is also likely to discuss the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a move that could strengthen the temple's administrative and operational framework.

Decision on Champat Rai and Anil Mishra likely

One of the key agenda items for the meeting is the future of Champat Rai and Dr Anil Mishra within the Trust. The members are expected to decide whether to accept or reject their resignations. The outcome could have a significant impact on the Trust's functioning amid heightened public scrutiny over the alleged theft.

About the Ram Temple Trust

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was constituted in February 2020 following the Supreme Court's November 2019 verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The Trust originally had 15 members. Following the demise of one member, it currently has 14 members. Trust meetings are generally held once every three months. The previous meeting took place on March 21 to review preparations for Ram Navami celebrations.

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