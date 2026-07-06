Who will succeed Champat Rai as Ram Temple Trust General Secretary? Top names in race

New Delhi:

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting in Ayodhya on Monday, where members are expected to decide on the resignation of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra following the donation theft controversy.

The meeting, scheduled for 3 pm, is also likely to discuss who will take over as the Trust's next General Secretary, making it one of the most important meetings since the Ram Temple's consecration.

Three names emerge as frontrunners

Three names are being discussed for the post of General Secretary.

They are:

Bajrang Bagad, General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a chartered accountant by profession and former Chairman of NALCO. Neeraj Dauneria, National Convenor of the Bajrang Dal, who has been associated with the Ram Temple movement for several years. Krishna Mohan, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and former RSS Sanghchalak for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The Trust is expected to deliberate on these names before taking a final call.

Venue shifted due to security concerns

The meeting will now be held at the guest house inside the Ram Temple complex instead of Mani Ram Das Chhawani, where it was originally scheduled. The venue was changed due to security concerns and the expected presence of a large number of media personnel.

Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das will chair the meeting. Most trustees are expected to attend in person, while senior jurist K Parasaran will join virtually. Champat Rai and Anil Mishra will also be present.

SIT report to be discussed

Apart from deciding on the resignations, the Trust will also review the interim report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged donation theft case. Champat Rai had resigned from the post of General Secretary on June 26 after the controversy escalated. He and Anil Mishra were later questioned by the Ayodhya Police as part of the investigation.

CEO appointment also on agenda

Another major item on the agenda is the possible appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ram Temple Trust. If approved, the CEO will oversee the temple's day-to-day administration, with key administrative powers being transferred to the new office.

Also Read: Ram Temple Trust to hold crucial meeting at 3 pm today amid donation theft row; here's what's on agenda