Ram Temple donation funds missing? Trust responds to Akhilesh Yadav's allegations

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday (June 7) raised concerns over reports alleging that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple were missing, urging the court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

What did Akhilesh Yadav claim?

Calling the issue "extremely sensitive" for devotees of Lord Ram worldwide, Yadav questioned the silence of both the temple trust and the government, describing the alleged discrepancy as a matter of serious public concern.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the reports were deeply troubling for followers of Lord Ram and termed the situation "highly embarrassing" for the temple trust.

"This is an extremely sensitive piece of news for devotees of Lord Ram across the entire world: crores of rupees in offerings to the ‘Ram Mandir’ have been found missing. This is an utterly shameful situation for the temple trust. No one is coming forward to offer any explanation. There is a demand for the court to take suo motu cognizance, as this is directly linked to the deep faith in Lord Ram held by the entire Sanatan society at a global level," Yadav's post read in Hindi.

The Samajwadi Party chief also questioned the "silence" of the temple trust and the government over the issue. "The government's silence is suspicious," Yadav said.

Trust responds to Akhilesh Yadav's allegations

Responding to the allegations, Mahant Dinendra Das, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing by the trust. "I have full faith in Lord Ram. If anybody has committed any wrong act, then Lord Ram himself will punish that person. Our trustees will not do such a thing," he said.

Das further said that the trust would accept any decision taken by the government and welcomed an investigation if there were doubts regarding the matter. "If there is any doubt, then conduct an inquiry," he said.

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