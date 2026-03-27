Ram Navami 2026 witnesses grand Surya Tilak at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, here’s how it is created

New Delhi:

Ram Navami is being marked across the country today, and in Ayodhya, the celebrations carried a very specific moment people wait for each year. At the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the Surya Tilak was observed right at noon, when a beam of sunlight fell precisely on the forehead of Ram Lalla, forming what is seen as a divine tilak.

The moment lasts only a few minutes, but it is carefully timed and planned. It is not accidental sunlight. It is guided, aligned, and made to happen with precision. And that is where things get interesting. Because behind this spiritual moment, there is a detailed system that makes it possible. Here’s how the Surya Tilak is actually done.

How the Surya Tilak works inside the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

At its core, the Surya Tilak is about directing sunlight in a very controlled way. A narrow beam of light, roughly 5.8 centimetres wide, is guided to fall exactly on the idol’s forehead.

This is done using a specially designed mechanism made up of mirrors and lenses. The system uses four mirrors and four lenses placed in a way that sunlight travels from the top of the temple down into the Garbha Griha. The timing is precise. Around midday, the light aligns correctly and stays focused on the idol’s forehead for roughly 3 to 3.5 minutes.

The science and engineering behind the Surya Tilak

The setup is not as simple as it sounds. It works through an opto-mechanical system built with multiple precision components. There is also a tilt mechanism, which helps adjust the angle of the first mirror. That first alignment plays a key role in how the light moves through the rest of the system.

The rays are first directed along a controlled path, passing through mirrors and lenses step by step. At the final stage, the last mirror and lens bring the light into a sharp focus on the forehead of Ram Lalla, who is positioned facing east. The entire arrangement follows solar tracking principles, allowing the alignment to work correctly each year on Ram Navami.

Surya Tilak mechanism: Materials, design and safety considerations

The structure is built to last. Pipes, elbows and enclosures are made using brass, while the mirrors and lenses are designed for long-term use. The inner surfaces are coated in black, which helps prevent scattering and keeps the beam sharp and focused.

There is also a heat control element built into the system. An infrared filter is placed at the top opening so that sunlight can pass through without excessive heat reaching the idol’s forehead.

Overall, the Surya Tilak is a blend of tradition and precise engineering. It may look simple when it happens, but there is a lot of careful planning and alignment behind that brief moment.

ALSO READ: Ram Navami 2026 Bhog: Offer these 5 special foods to Lord Ram for blessings and prosperity